Aviation soldier from N.H. identified among 5 killed in helicopter crash

Their MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting aerial refueling training when an in-flight emergency resulted in the crash, according to the Department of Defense. There is no indication that any hostile actors were involved, officials said.

Staff Sergeant Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, N.H., died with four fellow US Army Special Operations aviation soldiers during a routine flight training exercise, military officials said.

A soldier from New Hampshire was identified Monday as among the service members who died in a helicopter crash Friday in the Mediterranean Sea.

“We mourn the loss of these five incredible soldiers, each of them a national treasure. They hail from rare patriotic families with deep military service ties that span multiple generations and formations,” said Lieutenant General Jonathan P. Braga, commander of the US Army Special Operations Command.

Advertisement

“This is devastating news that reverberates across the entire special operations community. Every loss is tough, but in this case, service to the Nation is truly a family business and it’s hard to express the amount of sorrow that we all feel right now,” Braga said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones, and their fellow soldiers,” he added. “Like the special operations community always does, we will wrap our arms around them, grieve with them, and promise to never forget them.”

Grone enlisted in the Army in 2017 as helicopter repairer and was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (airborne), according to service details provided by the military. He completed the regiment’s training program in 2018.

Grone deployed multiple times to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and also supported several other “no-notice deployments” and exercises for national security objectives, according to the military.

Grone, who attended Gorham High School, went on to receive numerous awards and decorations in honor of his combat service, good conduct, and aviation leadership.

Advertisement

Grone’s parents, who operate the Scoggins General Store candy shop in Gorham, could not immediately be reached Monday. A social media post from the store said Sunday that the shop will be closed until further notice.

Grone’s parents shared the news of his death in a Facebook post Monday, expressing pride in his accomplishments and his conviction.

“Thank you for all these amazing years,” they wrote to their son. “Please watch over us. Love you and can’t express how much you will be missed.”

The US Department of Defense identified on Monday the five Army Special Operations aviation soldiers who were killed Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea. (From left to right) They were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota. - (US Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs) US Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs

The four other service members who were killed in the helicopter crash were:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tenn.;

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, Calif.;

Sergeant Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minn.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.