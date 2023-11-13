Worcester firefighters rescue two people trapped in house blaze

Two people were rescued from a burning building in Worcester Sunday, officials said.

At approximately 8 p.m., firefighters were sent to a multi-family house on Cohasset Street, where two people were trapped on the third floor. Firefighters used a ground ladder to rescue them and they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Adam Roche, assistant chief of administration and support for the Worcester Fire Department.

Roche said there was heavy fire on the second and third floors and the attic. Part of the roof collapsed while crews battled the fire, but no one was hurt, he said.