Greg Hill signs multi-year contract extension with WEEI

Parent company Audacy announced the deal Thursday afternoon. Hill, a fixture on Boston radio since the early ‘90s, made his name in the market on rock station WAAF before moving to WEEI in July 2019, which coincided with the dismissal of longtime host Gerry Callahan.

“The Greg Hill Show,’’ which also includes Jermaine Wiggins, Courtney Cox, and Chris Curtis, has made notable progress in recent Nielsen Audio ratings periods. In the summer, it earned an 11.6 share in the men 25-54 demographic, more than doubling its share from the summer of 2022 (5.2). Fall ratings will be available Dec. 27.

Advertisement

The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” program, which had consistently huge ratings, had a 15.3 share over the summer, finishing first in that same demo. But with longtime co-host Rich Shertenlieb departing the station last week, Hill’s program would appear to have an opportunity to make more headway.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.