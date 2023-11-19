Bruins winger Milan Lucic due in court Monday to face charge of assault and battery on family member

The Bruins announced Saturday that Lucic would be taking a leave of absence from the hockey team after what the team called an unspecified “incident” from the night before.

Lucic, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court’s downtown division on the single misdemeanor charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Bruins winger Milan Lucic is due in court on Monday to face a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

“Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team,” the team said in a statement Saturday. “The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Advertisement

A Boston police spokesperson said on Saturday and again on Sunday that the department could neither confirm nor deny any investigation into an incident involving Lucic.

The Bruins selected Lucic in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He played his first game in a spoked-B sweater in 2007 and stayed with Boston until 2015. He was one of the stars of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team. From 2015-23, Lucic spent time with the Kings, Oilers, and Flames.

Lucic returned to the team on a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bruins that he signed in July. Lucic has not played since Sept. 21, when he suffered a foot injury.

He had been officially eligible to return Saturday night against the Canadiens, but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said earlier in the week that the veteran winger was behind in his rehab and that it was unlikely Lucic would see the ice.

On Saturday, after the team announced that Lucic would be taking the leave, Montgomery said the organization was taking the allegations against him “extremely seriously.”

Advertisement

“Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now and we support the Lucic family, and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family and out of respect for their privacy, that’s all I’m going to comment on the details right now,” he said.

A conviction on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member can carry a maximum penalty of two and a half years in jail and a fine of $5,000.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.