The founding editor of The Washington Monthly magazine, Charles Peters, has died at 96

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Peters, founding editor of The Washington Monthly and its editor-in-chief for three decades, died Thursday at age 96.

In confirming his death in his Washington home, the journal reported that Peters had been in declining health for several years, mainly from congestive heart failure.

Peters, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, brought an influential neoliberal voice to the politics of his day, challenging the left as well as the right in political circles cleaved along those ideological lines. He served as the magazine's editor from 1969 to 2000.