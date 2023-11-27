Boston man pleads not guilty to charges in vandalism spree that damaged Holocaust Memorial and Paul Revere’s tombstone

Hawkins will be arraigned separately as early as Tuesday on the other five charges, Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Samuel Jones said.

Lawrence Hawkins, 46, was arraigned on three out of eight alleged vandalism incidents from the weekend at Boston Municipal Court Monday, where he was ordered held on $22,500 cash bail, $7,500 for each incident, and a mental health evaluation was ordered.

A Boston man pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of destruction of property at an arraignment Monday in connection with a “single man vandalism spree” across Boston over the weekend that damaged the Holocaust Memorial and more than a dozen gravestones including Paul Revere’s tombstone, authorities said.

Hawkin was appointed Robert Glotzer as his attorney.

During the arraignment, Hawkins’s “lengthy record” was discussed, along with how he previously spent time at Bridgewater State Hospital.

While Jones presented the facts of the case, Hawkins shouted profanities at him. Hawkins was asked by the judge to quiet down multiple times before being escorted out by officers while the arraignment finished up without him.

The vandalism spree began Saturday night, police said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of the glass door at 125 Charles St. South being “completely smashed,” according to a police report. The caller said there was a brick inside the store, and they didn’t see a suspect, the report said.

When reviewing surveillance video from the area, police said a white male wearing a dark-colored jacket and a hat could be seen throwing a rock at the window shortly before 10 p.m., the report said.

Over the next few hours, there were “numerous” other vandalism incidents, including the windshield of a police car being smashed, a broken window at 15 Court Square, and at 201 Washington St, the prosecutor said during the arraignment.

“He took bricks and rocks and threw them into the glass of businesses, windows, and doors,” the prosecutor said during the arraignment. “He was seen on FLIR video committing all of these acts.”

Video footage at the Holocaust Memorial allegedly showed Hawkins throwing a brick at the memorial, leaving some damage, the prosecutor said.

Sunday morning, 14 tombstones at Granary Burying Ground, including Paul Revere’s, were found to have been pulled out of the ground and broken, and six tombstones at King’s Chapel Burying Ground had also been vandalized, Jones said. Video shows a suspect who allegedly matches Hawkins’s description from the previous incidents defacing the sites, he said.

Massachusetts State Police detained Hawkins at the State House and took him to the 112 Southhampton St. Shelter, which is listed as his home address in court records, where Boston Police arrested him around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the police report said.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Glotzer said it’s clear Hawkins is suffering from “serious mental illness.”

“My goal is to see to it that he gets the help and services he needs to be stabilized,” Glotzer said.

Glotzer added he will not be appointed to represent Hawkins for the federal charges.









Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.