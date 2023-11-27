Looking for NHL talent? Bruins center Trent Frederic’s basement was a good place to start.

Had NHL scouts been aware of the hockey talent that gathered regularly inside the Frederic family basement, the talent birddogs could have saved themselves considerable time, mileage, and meal costs if they’d just rung the doorbell, trudged downstairs, and pulled up a folding chair to watch the array of roller hockey games.

Trent Frederic grew up in the Ladue-Brentwood area of Missouri, the western suburbs of St. Louis, all but walking distance from the city’s renowned zoo.

“Let’s see, yeah, both Tkachuks were regulars,” mused Frederic, thinking back some 15 years ago when neighborhood pals Brady and Matthew Tkachuk were fixtures in the basement lineup. “And we had Logan Brown, Clayton Keller, Luke Kunin, and my brother [Grant] had some pals who made it to the American [Hockey] League.”

Frederic, now the right winger on the Bruins’ No. 2 line (with James van Riemsdyk and Charlie Coyle), was a first-round draft pick (No. 29) in the 2016 NHL Draft. The Tkachuk brothers, sons of former Blue Keith Tkachuk, were primo first-rounders — Brady to Ottawa (No. 4, 2018) and Matthew to Calgary (No. 6, 2016).

In fact, Matthew Tkachuk, Frederic, Brown (Ottawa, No. 11), Keller (Arizona, No. 7), and Kunin (Minnesota, No. 15) all were first-round picks in that ‘16 draft. They also were part of the same crew, beginning in grammar school, that would gather routinely in the Frederics’ basement and play deep into the night and early into the morning.

One house rule: No one was allowed to make their way up the basement stairs in their rollerblades, no matter what the circumstances, such as the night Brady Tkachuk’s stiff check of Frederic into the basement boards left the future Bruin with a deep gash over his left eye.

“Mom was asleep, and she wasn’t happy when I woke her up,” noted Frederic, a scar of roughly one inch still visible above his eye. “Had to go to the hospital. It was late, obviously, Mom and Dad were asleep. Might have been midnight, pretty sure it was a Friday because we had a practice the next day.”

The basement was also where Frederic and his brothers designed other games, hybrid forms of football and baseball and whatever form of competition they could imagine with a ball or puck. It often got rough.

“I bet I carved my head open three of four times down there,” recalled Frederic, his smile widening as he recounted the smacks.. “I remember one night, one of my buddies cracked open his head during a baseball game we had. We ran up to tell the babysitter, and she was young, didn’t have her driver’s license. She thought we were kidding her, but we’re like, ‘No, he’s hurt, he’s bleeding, we’ve got to get him some help.’ "

All great memories, said Frederic, adding, “You know, even the injuries are great memories, sort of, I guess.”

Losing pucks in the cellar ceiling, where they’d have to be fished out from between insulation or pipes, was a constant issue, he said. Eventually, after too many broken windows, Trent’s father boarded them up. There was a roller hockey rink just down the street, and that was OK, but the Frederic basement was the place to be.

Advertisement

“One thing I’d change,” said Frederic. “If I’m ever married and lucky enough to have kids, I’d have a very deep basement, maybe 10 or 12 feet deep. I’d want my kids to be down there having fun like we did. And I’d change the walls a little. My dad owns a roofing business, and he had his guys put up wooden walls on one side — those were our boards. The other side was cement. I’d have plastic or something on the walls, I guess, you know, something a little more forgiving.”

