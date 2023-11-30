Ski instruction for women and by women, a Peruvian rain forest canoe trip, and a game for fun on the go

Boost your confidence, overcome mental hurdles, and gain valuable skills — on skis or snowboard — from female instructors who’ve been running Okemo’s Women’s Alpine Adventures program for more than 25 years. Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vt., offers two- and three-day women’s programs for female skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels who are 13 and older. Come with friends or on your own and enjoy an intensive program that offers complimentary gear checks, small group size — typically a 6-to-1 participant-instructor ratio — and as much on-hill time as possible. Daily programs run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include lunch, an après event the first night of each program, lift tickets, and instruction. Upcoming programs run Jan. 24-26, Feb. 1-2, and Feb. 29-March 1 and cost $609 for two-day sessions and $697 for the three-day session; sign up early for this popular program. Many participants stay at the Jackson Gore Inn, although lodging isn’t included. Those with one of Vail Resorts’ ski passes — the Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Northeast Midweek Pass, or Northeast Value Pass — get 20 percent off lodging, resort food, and ski/snowboard rentals. www.okemo.com

Paddle a Peruvian rain forest by canoe

Shooting to take your travel adventures to the next level? How about the Amazon Canoe Challenge, June 2-10, when you and a teammate will paddle a new 186.4-mile course through the rain forest by traditional canoe. By day, you’ll travel between remote campsites and local communities, navigating through checkpoints along the way as you paddle a 21-foot-long Pitotsi-style canoe handcrafted locally using sustainable wood. At night, you’ll stay in local communities, a designated rain forest campsite, or out in the wild. This year’s challenge launches from Peru’s Manu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s home to the Machiguenga and Yine indigenous communities and is a biodiversity hot spot — it has more than 800 bird species and it’s not uncommon to see jaguar tracks and caiman. Your goal: To complete the course the fastest (Race Class) or take your time and explore along the way (Adventure Class). The organizer’s goal: To raise $10,000 in donations to support local communities and protect the region from illegal logging and mining. Be ready to handle harsh conditions, strong currents, and wildlife, although basic training, daily briefings, and support boats are included. The course ends at Peru’s Los Amigos Biological Station. Registration: about $1,785 per person; an application is required to make sure you have the necessary skills. Fly in and out of Cusco (separate cost). amazoncanoechallenge.com

TripIt, a free trip-planner app, keeps track of your flights, hotel bookings, car rentals, and other travel details and offers other resources, such as handy airport and terminal maps. TripIt

A digital travel organizer and resource

Thrill-seeker or not, you’ll appreciate the latest features incorporated into TripIt, a free trip planner app that keeps track of your flights, hotel bookings, car rentals, and other travel details and offers other resources, such as handy airport and terminal maps. TripIt Pro ($45 annually, but $24.50 through Dec. 15) practically walks you through your trip, letting you know what time to leave home for the airport, keeping you up-to-date on flight changes (often before airlines even announce updates), and sending you real-time departure gate and baggage claim info. It also provides a safe spot to keep track of vital travel details, such as your passport number and real-time rewards program balances. New this year, TripIt displays IBM-powered weather forecasts along your travel route (including historical weather data when it’s still 10 or more days from departure) — super helpful. Apple users can also access the newly interactive TripIt widget, which lets you quickly scan through previous and upcoming trip itineraries on your home screen without having to open the app. www.tripit.com

Pepper Pong, which draws elements from Ping-Pong and pickleball, includes four paddles, three soft balls, and a folding plastic net (called a "fence") that fit into a lightweight carrying sack. It's a fun and portable game you can take anywhere. Pepper Pong

EVERYWHERE

Play this game for fun and a good cause

Here’s a fun and portable game you can take anywhere, whether you’re traveling to your ski condo, campsite, or local park; you can even play on a hot tub cover or the hood of your car. Pepper Pong draws elements from Ping-Pong and pickleball. It includes four paddles, three soft balls (so you won’t break anything if playing indoors), and a folding plastic net for easy setup — all of which fit into a lightweight carrying sack. Set up the net (called a “fence”) on any flat surface and enjoy a Ping-Pong-like game suitable for all ages. The plastic paddles (called “mullets”) have grippy rubber on the handle so they won’t slip out of your hands and a spongy surface for striking the balls. The Nerf-like sponge balls come in three degrees of softness: the squishier mild (or jalapeno) green ball, middle-of-the-road yellow (or habanero) ball; or the red hot (ghost) ball. Play singles or doubles, try to follow the rules — or make up your own — and have fun. Denver-based Pepper Pong founder Tom Filippini used his sobriety to create this game for college students as an alternative to beer pong and to raise awareness of drinking issues. For each Pepper Pong set that’s sold, Filippini donates a set to a recovery facility or addiction-focused homeless center. $69.99. https://pepperpong.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.