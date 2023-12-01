Share your thoughts on this story: The rumor

Late on the night of Nov. 3, 1989, a Boston police detective walked into an interrogation room on the second floor of the homicide unit in Southie and sat down at a table opposite a twitchy Black teenager.

The detective was Peter O’Malley. He was in his late 50s, with white hair, a paunch, and a voice as gruff and smoky as a barroom. The other detectives called him “the colonel,” and they knew: When the colonel walked into an interrogation room, he came out with a confession.

O’Malley was considered a closer, and the Stuart case needed closing.