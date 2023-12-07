One teen killed, three others injured, in Middleton crash

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our students. We will have the necessary resources available for our community as they navigate this difficult time,” DiBarri said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student.”

The teen, whose identity was not immediately released, , was from Malden and attended Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield, according to a statement released by the school’s superintendent , David DiBarri.

An 18-year-old high school senior waskilled and three other teens were injured, one of them critically, after a pickup truck lost control on an unpaved road and crashed into a wooded area in Middleton on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Advertisement

The crash took place shortly before 10 p.m., on an unpaved section of North Liberty Road, according to a statement released on social media by the Middleton Police Department. Upon arrival, police found the pickup truck, a 2008 GMC Sierra, flipped upside down off the side of the road, with four total occupants: two females, who were standing outside the wrecked vehicle, and two males who remained stuck inside the truck.

First responders freed the two teenage males from the wreckage and provided first-aid, before all four teenagers were transported to local hospitals, according to the statement. The 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 17-year-old male suffered “suspected life-threatening injuries,” injuries, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police.

No immediate updates on the condition of the 17-year-old were available on Thursday night. Both female passengers were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Massachusetts State Police indicated that the driver of the pickup truck lost control while navigating a curve in the road, causing it to run off road before striking multiple trees and rolling over onto its roof.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.





Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.