Last of three Palestinian college students shot in Vermont leaves hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The last of the three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot and seriously injured in Vermont during their Thanksgiving break has been released from a Burlington hospital and will undergo rehabilitation.

Hisham Awartani, who is paralyzed from the chest down, left the University of Vermont Medical Center on a stretcher Wednesday to clapping, according to a video shared by his uncle Rich Price. Awartani waved with one hand as he was transported out.

Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad are childhood friends who grew up in the West Bank and now attend colleges in the eastern U.S. The 20-year-olds were visiting Awartani's relatives in Burlington for the Thanksgiving break when they were shot Nov. 25 near the University of Vermont. They were walking to Awartani's grandmother's for dinner when they were shot in an unprovoked attack, his family said.