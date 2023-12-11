Introducing ‘Money, Power, Inequality,’ a new Boston Globe initiative probing the racial wealth gap

Though the Fed’s methodology led some to challenge it, the dramatic number brought into sharp focus the problem of racial wealth inequality in Boston.

It’s been nearly a decade since the city made national headlines with the finding from Federal Reserve Bank of Boston that Black households in Greater Boston had an average net worth of just $8 compared to the $247,000 average net worth for white Bostonians.

And while that number has since been updated, the issue persists.

According to a 2022 estimate from the Urban Institute, Black residents had an average net worth of $11,000; for white residents, the average net worth was lower than the Fed’s estimate, yet still is 180 percent higher than Black people’s wealth.

So much of wealth is connected to owning a home, but in Boston, how much your house is worth is largely based on where you live and the color of your skin. Add to that the fact that you’re far less likely to even own your home if you’re Black or Latino; only 34 percent and 28 percent of Black and Latino families own their home, respectively, compared with 68 percent of white households.

Still, some will say this is a class problem, not a race problem. There are poor white people too, after all. Some will chalk it up to politics. Others will complain that the Globe makes everything about race.

This time, we are.

The Globe has launched a new team that will zero in on the racial wealth gap, why it persists, and what can be done to close it. The team, called Money, Power, Inequality, will explore the city’s history of inequities, probing Boston’s role in the slave trade and tracing the systems that have perpetuated the racial wealth gap since. And we’ll look beyond Boston, to communities where prices are lower, but power imbalances still flourish.

We’ll investigate the societal structures that stand in the way of wealth equality, from housing policies that have upheld a history of segregation to a higher education system that favors those who already have the resources. And we’ll show how the wealth gap hurts us all, and how closing it doesn’t mean that others lose out. We will focus on illuminating big and bold solutions. And we’ll do this work in conversation with our readers and the community.

We hope you will join us in this new effort.

