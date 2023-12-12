Sheriff Mark Brave resigns under pressure from N.H. prosecutors

Brave, who was arrested and released in August, was accused of lying to the court in October about his financial situation and current residence. While he claimed to reside with his soon-to-be ex-wife in Dover, N.H., prosecutors concluded he’s been living in Tewksbury, Mass., in violation of his bail conditions.

The outcome of a hearing before Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire on Tuesday means Brave won’t be jailed at this time while he continues to face felony charges of theft by deception and perjury for allegedly spending $19,000 in public funds for his own personal use.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Sheriff Mark A. Brave resigned from his post as the top law enforcement official of Strafford County on Tuesday, leading prosecutors to back off from their request for a judge to revoke his bail.

Furthermore, prosecutors had argued Brave’s new residence rendered him ineligible for his Strafford County office. He’s been on self-imposed paid administrative leave since August, when fellow county officials gave him an ultimatum to step aside or be forced out.

One of the prosecutors, Joe M. Fincham II, said the New Hampshire attorney general’s office agreed to new bail conditions that allow Brave to reside outside New Hampshire. He said it’s relatively common for Rockingham County courts to handle cases involving defendants who reside in Massachusetts or Maine, and Brave’s resignation made his residency “a less relevant factor for the court” as far as bail terms are concerned.

“Based on that, the state withdrew its motion to revoke bail because the allegations are more properly addressed through a motion for contempt or potential criminal charges rather than a motion to revoke bail,” Fincham said.

In his resignation letter, Brave expressed pride in having been the youngest sheriff and first African American man to serve as sheriff in New Hampshire.

“At this time, I feel it is in the best interest of Strafford County, my subordinates, and the populations we serve that I step aside while I address the allegations made against me,” Brave said in the letter, which was shared with the court before it was shared with county officials.

“I look forward to resolving my pending legal matter and to serving my constituents again in the future,” he added.

Brave declined to speak with reporters after Tuesday’s hearing.

His attorney, Leif A. Becker, said his client directed him to send the resignation letter to county officials.

Brave is accused of using taxpayer money to fund meet-ups with various romantic interests and then falsely claiming the travel-related expenses were for law enforcement functions. He has also been accused of a sweeping pattern of dishonest dealings that extend beyond the criminal allegations he faces.

A year ago, police took Brave into protective custody when his wife was accused of drunken driving and he was too intoxicated to drive himself home. County officials concluded Brave had been deceptive when telling fellow county officials about his whereabouts that night.

Brave, a Democrat, has said he didn’t intend to deceive anyone regarding the circumstances of his wife’s arrest. He has also insisted that he never meant to deceive voters when he falsely claimed to hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees before his 2020 election and 2022 reelection.

Brave has maintained his innocence, and he has claimed to be the victim of a racist and politically motivated effort to oust him from office — an accusation fellow county officials have refuted.

Chief Deputy Joseph T. McGivern has been leading the sheriff’s office while Brave has been on leave.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.