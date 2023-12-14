Deep Ellum brings barbecue brunch to Waltham; Bluefin floats into Jamaica Plain

Closings : In the North End, Suasday (227 Hanover St.) will serve its final sandwich on Friday, Dec. 22, says owner Jessica Chiep. The shop is known for fried chicken, rice bowls, egg rolls, and Cambodian-style sandwiches with sweet pork and coconut beef curry.

“I’ve been a part of the JP community for well over a decade, selling fresh fish at farmers’ markets and shucking oysters at Wake Up the Earth. It’s a dream come true to have a store on Centre Street,” Tucker says.

Expansions : Bow Market seafood specialist Bluefin (1 Bow Market Way) aims to expand into Jamaica Plain (660B Centre St.) in March 2024, with a fish market and 18 seats, says owner Jason Tucker. They’ll serve lobster rolls, oysters, ceviche, chowder, and poke bowls for eat-in or to-go.

“[U]nfortunately, we just lost my uncle … so we need to tend to affairs in Cambodia. Culturally, we have a long mourning process in addition to spending time with family. Since the duration of our absence is unknown at this point, we’ve decided to close down Suasday by Christmastime,” she says. “The support we’ve had since opening has been tremendous; we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. I am certain that we will be making appearances with Suasday in the future again once the dust settles down with our family affairs.”

The Blackfin Collective — known for restaurants such as Love Art Sushi — will take over the space.

“Luckily, none of our employees will be losing their jobs, and most likely pop-ups will run out of the location under Blackfin management, albeit not necessarily Cambodian,” Chiep says.

Brunches: Waltham fan favorite Deep Ellum (467 Moody St.), formerly of Allston, launches brunch this weekend. Visit Saturday through Monday, if you can swing it, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for breakfast poutine; a barbecue breakfast with fried eggs, pulled pork, and cornbread; and Guinness ice cream floats.

