What’s new in Newport, what’s new at Colorado’s second-biggest ski resort, and what to use on tired muscles

Stay at a new boutique hotel in downtown Newport or a new Hyatt-brand hotel in nearby Middleton. Local Newporters Howard Cushing and Wirt Blaffer recently opened the 21-room Gardiner House on Lee’s Wharf overlooking Narragansett Bay. It feels like a stately yet cozy seaside property with grand artworks and whimsical décor: A two-story mural winds up alongside the spiral staircase — a digital re-creation of a mural painted in 1905 by Cushing’s great-grandfather, renowned American artist Howard Gardiner Cushing. The guestrooms and suites have a mix of offerings, including luxurious daybeds, oversize bathtubs, private verandas, and 14-foot-high ceilings — many with ocean views. Enjoy the onsite Studio Bar, a cozy art-filled cocktail lounge where you can sit by the wood-burning fireplace and enjoy house-made red pepper hummus, Kobe beef sliders, and other light bites — or step outside and explore downtown Newport. If you prefer a stylish yet more affordable hotel within a short drive from the coast and just 15 minutes from Newport, try The Pell, part of the JdV by Hyatt collection. This 127-room hotel, located between a Dunkin’ and a Toyota dealership, blends sophisticated design and relaxed coastal vibe. Enjoy breakfast or dinner at the hotel’s Helmway restaurant, relax in the cozy library, and get out and explore the area’s walking trails, wineries, and beaches. Room rates at The Pell start at $100, while Gardiner House rates start at $425. 401-846-3555, hyatt.com/hotel/rhode-island/the-pell/pvdjd; 401-436-0400, gardinerhouse.com.

For the 2023-24 ski season, Steamboat Ski Resort now has a new gondola — the Wild Blue Gondola (pictured here), which is the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America — 650 acres of newly opened advanced terrain, and new flights from 16 US airports, including Boston.

What’s new at Colorado’s second-biggest ski resort

Take a ride on the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America when you visit Steamboat Ski Resort in northern Colorado. The resort, part of the Ikon Pass system, wrapped up a $200 million improvement project this year that includes the new Wild Blue Gondola, 650 acres of newly opened advanced terrain, and new flights from 16 US airports, including Boston. The 3.16-mile-long Wild Blue Gondola now whisks skiers and riders from the base to a midstation adjacent to Bashor bowl and then to the top of Steamboat’s intermediate/beginner areas on Sunshine Peak — just a 13-minute ride to the top. Although known for its beginner and intermediate terrain, the resort has opened 650 acres of expert/advanced terrain on Mahogany Ridge this season. This area was once accessible by passing through gates and hiking. The resort now offers access from a new chairlift, giving skilled skiers and riders a chance to tackle challenging terrain. Additional flights to Steamboat’s Yampa Valley airport (30 minutes away) on American, Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, and United make it easier to access this tucked-away destination (airport shuttles available). While in town, check out the snowcat-turned-food truck Taco Beast and, on Jan. 15, the Bud Light Cowboy (and Cowgirl) Downhill ski races, dubbed “Part ski race. Part rodeo. Part train wreck.” Daily lift tickets start at $127. www.steamboat.com.

Hyperice's new Hypervolt Go 2 massage therapy gun works wonders for relieving tension and sore muscles while traveling (and shedding holiday stress). It's TSA approved for carryon luggage. Handout

Devices for relieving travel stress and fatigue

If your holiday travels mean cramming yourself into an airline or car seat — or running around and playing more than usual (hello back-to-back ski days off the couch) — consider getting one of Hyperice’s new devices for relieving tension and sore muscles. The small but mighty Hypervolt Go 2 massage therapy gun works wonders getting out tight knots and shedding stress while traveling. It has three speed settings and two easy-to-swap-out heads — flat and bullet-shaped — so you can dial in the right effect and get the most out of the percussion gun, particularly on legs, glutes, and shoulders. The TSA-approved carry-on device weighs just 1.5 pounds, takes up little space, and uses a standard USB-C cord for charging rather than a proprietary cord — a big bonus. The battery lasts up to three hours. Or try the Venom Go, a smaller wearable device that blends the positive effects of heat and vibration. The palm-size device attaches by magnet to a 3.5-by-5-inch reusable pad that sticks to your back, neck, or other more sensitive areas where you may not use the percussion gun. It has three heat settings and three vibration settings, and the battery lasts for up to an hour. According to Hyperice, both devices can be purchased using your flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA), so grab one while they’re on sale for $109 each. https://hyperice.com.

Vanguard’s newest spotting scopes, the VEO HD 80A, has a 20-60x zoom helps you zoom in to birds, wildlife, marine mammals, and other critters while traveling. Handout

Zoom in to nature

Get up close to nature on your travels with one of Vanguard’s newest spotting scopes, the VEO HD 80A, which has a 20-60x zoom that brings birds, wildlife, marine mammals, and other critters up close. The waterproof and fog-proof scope comes with a lightweight yet durable composite-carbon housing, multicoated lenses, a large eyepiece, a built-in sunshield, and an easy-to-adjust focus knob. Mount it to your own tripod or get the Vanguard bundle, which includes the spotting scope, the VEO PA-65 digiscoping adapter, which lets you attach your cellphone to the scope for capturing fabulous images and videos, and the VEO 3GO 265HAP travel tripod, a 4.4-pound aluminum tripod (with two-way pan head) that extends to 64.4 inches and folds down to 17 inches for travel. The tripod easily converts to a monopod, has rubber and spiked feet to accommodate everything from snowy to rocky terrain, and can support up to 13.2 pounds. The digiscoping adapter also comes with a Bluetooth adapter for hands-free photography, and it mounts onto any binocular or monopod eyepiece that measures between 34mm and 54mm. The spotting scope has a protective zip-up neoprene sleeve that protects it from the sun, the cold, and travel wear and tear, and a shoulder strap for easy carrying. $410 for spotting scope (normally $500); $530 for bundle with scope, tripod, and digiscoping adapter (normally $845). www.vanguardworld.com.

