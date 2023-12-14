R.I. Foundation to support homeless prevention efforts with $160k in grants

PROVIDENCE — Eight nonprofits that regularly work with the homeless population will receive $160,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation that will be used to help residents stay housed this winter.

Amos House, the Community Care Alliance, House of Hope, Lucy’s Hearth, Sojourner House, Thrive Behavioral Healthcare, the Tri-County Community Action Program and the WARM Center were selected to receive funding, which can be used to provide Rhode Islanders with cash assistance to prevent homelessness, according to a statement by Rhode Island Foundation president and CEO David N. Cicilline sent to the Globe on Thursday morning.

“Those organizations will use our grants to provide people with direct assistance for minor, unexpected, temporary or one-time costs like car repairs, utility bills, clothing for a job or crucial medication without which they might lose their housing,” said Cicilline. “Not losing a job because your car needs work could be the difference between staying housed or losing your place to live.”