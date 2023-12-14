Wake for Waltham officer killed in crash to be held Thursday

His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at the church on Friday, with burial to follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.

Tracey’s wake is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady’s Comforter of the Afflicted Church at 920 Trapelo Road in Waltham, police said in a statement.

A wake for Paul J. Tracey , a Waltham police officer who was fatally struck by a pickup truck while working at a roadside detail on Dec. 6, will be held Thursday, with a funeral Mass scheduled for Friday morning, officials said.

Police asked that on Friday “all that would like to participate to line the streets for the procession of Paul Tracey from the Funeral home to Our Lady’s Church, and from the Church to Mount Feake Cemetery.”

Police remembered Tracey, a hometown officer who was married with two children, as a dedicated public servant.

He “tragically lost his life while doing what he loved most, protecting and serving the citizens of Waltham,” police said. “Paul is a lifelong Waltham resident who served our city for 28 years. Beyond his duties, Paul was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a pillar of our community.”

Tracey’s kindness “and gentle spirit touched everyone he met, and his absence will be deeply felt by all,” police said. “We send our sincerest condolences to the Tracey family and all those who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Also killed in the crash was National Grid worker Roderick L. Jackson, 36, of Cambridge.

Jackson’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church in Cambridge, according to his obituary posted to the A.J. Spears Funeral Home website.

“Kito’s legacy is one of giving, wisdom, and most importantly, his boundless love,” said the obituary, which also noted his standout basketball career at Framingham State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“He was kind, honest, and hardworking. Kito stood tall for what he believed in even when it was difficult,” the obituary said. “His heart was always open, and his hands were always ready to help. Kito was always surrounded by friends and family and had an extraordinary gift of enriching the lives of those around him.”

The alleged driver in the crash, Peter J. Simon, 54, was ordered held without bail last week at his arraignment in Waltham District Court on two counts of manslaughter and other charges in connection with the crash. He has pleaded not guilty.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.