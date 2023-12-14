What to know about Mayor Wu’s ‘Electeds of Color’ holiday party and why it’s gone viral

An email went out from Mayor Wu’s office Tuesday to the full Boston City Council inviting them to an annual “Electeds of Color Holiday Party” at the Parkman House.

A story about Boston Mayor Michelle Wu holding an “Electeds of Color Holiday Party” has gone viral internationally. Here’s what you need to know:

That email was followed about 15 minutes later by a second message from a Wu administration staffer apologizing for the gaffe, according to copies of the emails obtained by NBC 10 Boston.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” the follow-up message from the staffer said. “I did send that to everyone by accident, I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so.”

What happened next

The mistake made headlines and generated criticism from the right for the party’s exclusion of white elected officials, but Wu and others said the “Electeds of Color” party is a longstanding tradition and just one of multiple holiday celebrations thrown by the city.

“There are many, many events that are private events for all different sorts of groups, and so we’ve clarified that and look forward to seeing everyone at one of the other dozens of opportunities to celebrate the holidays together,” Wu said in video from NBC 10.

Wu called the email “just an honest mistake.” She also said her office had spoken to councilors to address the matter, according to video from WCVB-TV.

“We’ve had individual conversations with everyone so people understand that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in typing the email field, and I look forward to celebrating with everyone at the holiday parties that we will have besides this one,” she said.

Wu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

What has the reaction been?

Councilor Frank Baker said the situation was “divisive” but also that he wasn’t offended to not be invited.

“You don’t want me at a party, I’m not going to come to the party,” Baker told NBC10.

Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, in a separate NBC10 interview, disagreed.

“It’s not at all divisive,” Louijeune told the station. “It’s creating spaces for people and communities and identities with shared experiences to come together.”

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo addressed the controversy in a social media post that poked fun at Wu’s critics.

“Never let facts get in the way of some manufactured outrage,” he wrote. “Electeds of Color has existed for over a decade and the holiday party is an annual tradition. Wait until someone tells them about the Congressional Black Caucus or MA Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. The horror!!”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.