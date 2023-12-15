Two bypass lanes now open on Washington Bridge on I-195 in Rhode Island

“The bypass lanes on the Washington Bridge are now open. This will allow 2 lanes of I-195 West traffic and 2 lanes of I-195 East traffic to operate on the eastbound bridge,” he wrote on X.

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced the bypass lanes opening Friday morning on X, formerly Twitter. The bridge crosses over the Seekonk River.

Traffic is now moving in both directions on the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 in Providence, but the temporary bypass will still not completely eliminate the massive traffic jams that have beset the area since the discovery of major structural damage to the bridge this week.

“We know that anytime there’s a major traffic pattern shift, it takes time for drivers to become accustomed. RIDOT expects the new bypass lanes to help level out congestion, but today motorists should continue to plan additional travel time.”

Separately, RIDOT wrote that the two bypass lanes between East Providence and Providence “will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.”

Most ramps will be reopened, RIDOT wrote, in a statement. “However, the Gano Street off-ramp (Exit 1D) will remain closed as will the on-ramps to I-195 West from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue.”

RIDOT cautioned that delays will still occur.

“With the bypass lane opens, RIDOT expects it will help alleviate congestion but there will still be delays. Motorists may continue to find one detour route or the other more effective for them. As traffic becomes accustomed to the change with the bypass lanes open, RIDOT expects congestion levels to even out and create more predictable traffic flow and travel times,” the agency wrote.

The bypass lanes opened one day earlier than Rhode Island officials had predicted. The bridge carries 96,000 vehicles daily and the emergency closure has impacted health care, small businesses, Rhode Island politics and created traffic jams on city streets.

Among other issues, the Globe reported Thursday that the Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending immediately that pregnant people in the East Bay who are in labor use ambulances if they need to get to hospitals west of the Washington Bridge.

This is a developing story.

