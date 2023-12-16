Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess has died at 77. The Australian helped form the group in 1973.

Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of the hard rock band AC/DC in the early 1970s, has died, the band confirmed on its social media accounts. He was 77.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” says an unsigned post on the band’s official Facebook page late Friday. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

No cause of death was given.