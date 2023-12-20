Broncos welcome safety Kareem Jackson back from ban ahead of game against Patriots

His role is uncertain, however, because fourth-year safety PJ Locke has played well in his absence opposite Justin Simmons . Jackson could be used on early downs or in certain sub packages with Locke maintaining most of the snaps.

After missing six of the last seven games, Jackson is eligible to return to action Sunday night when playoff-hopeful Denver hosts New England.

Kareem Jackson , the Broncos’ hard-hitting safety who has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season, returned to practice Wednesday ahead of a matchup with the Patriots after completing his second suspension.

“It’s been four weeks,” coach Sean Payton said. “All those things are possibilities. It’s still something that we’re kind of going through.”

Jackson went to the trainer’s room after Wednesday’s practice and wasn’t available during the team’s open locker room period.

“It’s great having him back in the building and having him around,” Simmons said of the Broncos’ defensive tone-setter. “Man, it helps having him back.”

Last time he returned from a suspension, Jackson was reinserted into the starting lineup right away, but his very first tackle resulted in another suspension and this time, the league declined to cut his four-game punishment in half. He has surrendered $837,000 in lost paychecks to go with the $89,670 he’s been fined for unsafe hits this season.

Rodgers only practicing

Aaron Rodgers will remain on the practice field to continue working on his return for the Jets — for next season. Coach Robert Saleh made official what had been expected by announcing the four-time NFL MVP was being activated from the injured reserve list, a move that’s merely the next step in the 40-year-old’s rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles’ tendon.

The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season. Instead, Rodgers will be able to participate at practice as part of the 53-man roster. Players on IR can remain with the team but can’t practice.

“We’ve got the roster flexibility with all the different things that have happened over the course of the last couple of weeks,” Saleh said, referring to several other injuries suffered by Jets players. “It’s all part of his rehab and just having him out on the football field is a plus for everybody. It’s a plus for him, it’s a plus for his teammates.”

Lawrence progresses

Trevor Lawrence was in the facility but still in the concussion protocol, leaving the Jaguars preparing to play without their star quarterback for the first time in three seasons. Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence is “progressing well” but declined to speculate on his chances of being cleared for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

“Still in the protocol,” Pederson said. “Progressing well, but we have to follow the steps; we can’t skip anything.”

The Jaguars, who have lost three straight, believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling on the team’s final drive in a loss to Baltimore. He misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health.

“He’s doing better,” backup quarterback C.J. Beathard said. “He’s been in the building today. I got to talk to him and hang out with him.”

If Lawrence doesn’t get cleared, Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 season. He is 2-10 as a starter.

Stroud in protocol

Quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game Sunday when Houston hosts Cleveland in a key AFC matchup. Coach DeMeco Ryans said the rookie was doing better, but didn’t know when he’d be cleared to play.

“We’re going through the protocol and each person, each concussion is different,” Ryans said.

Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit late in the game.

With Stroud out last week, the Texans started and won with third-stringer Case Keenum starting over Davis Mills, the team’s starter for the two seasons before Stroud was drafted.

Smith on way to start

Geno Smith is set to return at quarterback for the Seahawks this week.

Smith was a full participant in practice, the first step in likely returning to be the starter this Sunday at Tennessee after missing the past two games with a groin injury. He was close to starting Monday night against Philadelphia, but Seattle opted to keep him out for one more game with the hope that he’ll be fully healthy going forward.

The decision appeared to work out after backup Drew Lock led the Seahawks to a late touchdown and a win that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Money talks

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he would sign a new contract with the Bears instead of testing the free agent market if they made the right offer.

“I want to stay here,” Johnson said. “I definitely want to get something done (here) first. But at the end of the day, if something doesn’t get done, then I’m not opposed to any other options. But I would love to stay here. So that’s that.”

Johnson, in the final year of his rookie deal, has been in a standoff all season with the Bears. He requested a trade before the Oct. 31 deadline.

End of discussion

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell didn’t want to discuss whatever frustrations he’s experiencing this season that led to a social media post in which he announced he would no longer play through injuries.

“I’m not talking about nothing that happened on the Internet. If y’all want to talk about the Panthers, we can, but I ain’t answering no questions about nothing on no Internet.”

Campbell has missed four games and parts of two others. He didn’t practice Wednesday and is listed on the injury report with a neck issue.