Celtics’ Jayson Tatum out vs. Kings with sprained ankle, Kristaps Porzingis cleared to return

With 7 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter Tuesday, Tatum landed on the foot of Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski and rolled his ankle. He winced and limped a bit, and when there was a stoppage in play eight seconds later he jogged to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

SACRAMENTO — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will miss Wednesday’s game against the Kings due to the left ankle sprain he suffered during Boston’s overtime loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night.

He returned to Boston’s bench late in the quarter and reentered the game to start the second quarter. But the injury appeared to sap Tatum of some of his explosiveness. He was 2 for 3 from the field prior to the injury and just 3 for 14 after, finishing with 15 points. He missed all five of his shots in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“Not to make any excuses but when you sprain your ankle, it kind of swells up,” Tatum said. “Just stiff. It just makes it a little tougher to move. But I still was out there. So I feel like if you go out there and play, you can’t make any excuses.”

Al Horford, who has not played in games on back-to-back nights, will sit out against the Kings on a scheduled rest day. Backup center Luke Kornet remains sidelined with an adductor strain.

Center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Tuesday’s game to manage his recent calf strain, was cleared to return against Sacramento.

