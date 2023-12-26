Van crashes into YMCA in Foxborough

At 4:30 p.m., police and fire departments responded to the YMCA at 67 Mechanic St. for multiple 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the building, police said.

The children were taken to nearby hospitals, police said in a Facebook post.

A van crashed into a YMCA building in Foxborough and left four children suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the town’s police department said.

“Responding personnel found that a vehicle had struck the building and crashed into a section of the building causing injuries to individuals inside,” the statement on Facebook said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the YMCA Invensys Branch said that it was closed for the remainder of the night but would reopen at its normal time on Wednesday, according to its website.

The Foxborough Building Commissioner was also at the scene to check the safety and integrity of the structure, police said.

An investigation by Foxborough police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is ongoing.

Foxborough police and fire departments could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday night.

The town’s building commissioner also could not immediately be reached for comment.

