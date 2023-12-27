Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An ash-throated flycatcher was briefly seen near Uncle Tim’s Bridge in Wellfleet.
A rufous hummingbird continued in a private yard in Wellfleet.
Highlights from the Cape Cod Christmas Bird Count, covering areas from Harwich to South Wellfleet, included a reported MacGillivray’s warbler in Eastham; a Townsend’s warbler in Orleans; a Wilson’s warbler in Brewster; a blue-gray gnatcatcher, an American oystercatcher, and three Western willets in Chatham; a Lincoln’s sparrow in South Wellfleet; and yellow-breasted chats in Chatham and Brewster.
Highlights from the Buzzard’s Bay Christmas Bird Count included 2 redheads, a hybrid Barrow’s x common goldeneye, 55 fish crows, a house wren, a Lincoln’s sparrow, a Western tanager, and a clay-colored sparrow.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 17 dovekie, 21 common murres, 700 razorbills, a great shearwater, a sooty shearwater, and 75 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included a sora in Barnstable, a whimbrel in West Dennis, a blue-headed vireo in East Harwich, a sooty shearwater and 2 semipalmated plovers in Orleans, and a dickcissel at a feeder in Wellfleet.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.