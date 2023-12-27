Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An ash-throated flycatcher was briefly seen near Uncle Tim’s Bridge in Wellfleet.

Recent sightings (through Dec. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Highlights from the Cape Cod Christmas Bird Count, covering areas from Harwich to South Wellfleet, included a reported MacGillivray’s warbler in Eastham; a Townsend’s warbler in Orleans; a Wilson’s warbler in Brewster; a blue-gray gnatcatcher, an American oystercatcher, and three Western willets in Chatham; a Lincoln’s sparrow in South Wellfleet; and yellow-breasted chats in Chatham and Brewster.

Highlights from the Buzzard’s Bay Christmas Bird Count included 2 redheads, a hybrid Barrow’s x common goldeneye, 55 fish crows, a house wren, a Lincoln’s sparrow, a Western tanager, and a clay-colored sparrow.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 17 dovekie, 21 common murres, 700 razorbills, a great shearwater, a sooty shearwater, and 75 snow buntings.

Other sightings around the Cape included a sora in Barnstable, a whimbrel in West Dennis, a blue-headed vireo in East Harwich, a sooty shearwater and 2 semipalmated plovers in Orleans, and a dickcissel at a feeder in Wellfleet.