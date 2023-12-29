NESN to broadcast all PWHL Boston games in inaugural season

The PWHL’s Boston team has a home on NESN.
The network will carry all 24 games of the pro women’s hockey team’s inaugural season, and also Monday’s league-wide opener between Toronto and New York at noon.
Boston, led by American star Hilary Knight, first hits the ice at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Kendall Coyne Schofield and Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. As of midday Friday, seats were available (starting at $22) at boston.thepwhl.com/tickets.
All PWHL games will be streamed on the league’s YouTube channel. Like Boston, New York (MSG) has a regional deal. Minnesota is expected to land with Bally Sports. In Canada, TSN, CBC and Sportsnet provide English-language coverage, with RDS, Radio-Canada and ICI TOU.tv broadcasting in French.
Boston’s schedule so far follows, with some late-season dates still to be sorted. All games are on NESN unless noted.
PWHL Boston TV schedule
Wed. Jan. 3: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Mon. Jan. 8: Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 13: at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 17: at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 20: New York, 12:30 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 24: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.*
Sat. Jan. 27: Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 4: Montreal, 3:30 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 14: Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 17: New York, 4 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 21: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 25: at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Sat. March 2: at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Wed. March 6: at Toronto, 7 p.m.**
Sun. March 10: New York, 3 p.m.
Wed. March 13: at Minnesota, 8 p.m.*
Sat. March 16: Ottawa***
Wed. March 20: at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Mon. March 25: at New York, 7 p.m.*
Thurs. April 18: Toronto, 7 p.m.*
Sun. April 21: at New York***
Wed. April 24: Ottawa***
Sat. April 27: at Minnesota***
Sat. May 4: Montreal***
* NESN+
** network TBA
*** time, network TBA
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.