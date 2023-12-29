NESN to broadcast all PWHL Boston games in inaugural season

The PWHL’s Boston team has a home on NESN.

The network will carry all 24 games of the pro women’s hockey team’s inaugural season, and also Monday’s league-wide opener between Toronto and New York at noon.

Boston, led by American star Hilary Knight, first hits the ice at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Kendall Coyne Schofield and Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. As of midday Friday, seats were available (starting at $22) at boston.thepwhl.com/tickets.