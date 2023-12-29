fb-pixelPWHL Boston schedule and TV information: Games broadcast on NESN Skip to main content
NESN to broadcast all PWHL Boston games in inaugural season

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated December 29, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Hilary Knight, a Canadian national team star, and the PWHL Boston outfit will take the ice for the team's inaugural game on Wednesday.Tanner Pearson For The Boston Gl

The PWHL’s Boston team has a home on NESN.

The network will carry all 24 games of the pro women’s hockey team’s inaugural season, and also Monday’s league-wide opener between Toronto and New York at noon.

Boston, led by American star Hilary Knight, first hits the ice at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Kendall Coyne Schofield and Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. As of midday Friday, seats were available (starting at $22) at boston.thepwhl.com/tickets.

All PWHL games will be streamed on the league’s YouTube channel. Like Boston, New York (MSG) has a regional deal. Minnesota is expected to land with Bally Sports. In Canada, TSN, CBC and Sportsnet provide English-language coverage, with RDS, Radio-Canada and ICI TOU.tv broadcasting in French.

Boston’s schedule so far follows, with some late-season dates still to be sorted. All games are on NESN unless noted.

PWHL Boston TV schedule

Wed. Jan. 3: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 8: Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13: at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 17: at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20: New York, 12:30 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 24: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.*

Sat. Jan. 27: Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 4: Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 14: Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17: New York, 4 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 21: Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25: at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sat. March 2: at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Wed. March 6: at Toronto, 7 p.m.**

Sun. March 10: New York, 3 p.m.

Wed. March 13: at Minnesota, 8 p.m.*

Sat. March 16: Ottawa***

Wed. March 20: at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Mon. March 25: at New York, 7 p.m.*

Thurs. April 18: Toronto, 7 p.m.*

Sun. April 21: at New York***

Wed. April 24: Ottawa***

Sat. April 27: at Minnesota***

Sat. May 4: Montreal***

* NESN+

** network TBA

*** time, network TBA

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.

