Shuttle buses in use as Mattapan trolley halted for second day

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2024, 45 minutes ago
A shuttle bus sign at the Mattapan trolley station in 2019. Shuttle buses are replacing the trolley for a second day on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, according to the MBTA.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

For the second day, shuttle buses are in use Tuesday morning on the Mattapan trolley line after trains broke down Monday forcing a halt in the line that connects Dorchester, Milton, and Mattapan.

“Mattapan Trolley Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace service between Mattapan and Ashmont,” the MBTA posted on its social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The posting included a link to information provided by the T on Monday when trains became disabled at the Mattapan terminus.

“Shuttle buses will replace service between Mattapan and Ashmont through the end of service today, January 1, due to earlier disabled trains at Mattapan,” the agency posted.

Shuttle buses replace Mattapan Trolley service “due to trolley maintenance.”

This is a developing story.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

