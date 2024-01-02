Shuttle buses in use as Mattapan trolley halted for second day

For the second day, shuttle buses are in use Tuesday morning on the Mattapan trolley line after trains broke down Monday forcing a halt in the line that connects Dorchester, Milton, and Mattapan.

“Mattapan Trolley Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace service between Mattapan and Ashmont,” the MBTA posted on its social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.