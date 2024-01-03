Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A remarkable collection of rare, out-of-range birds has been discovered around the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center in Eastham, including a yellow-throated warbler, a Western kingbird, and a lark sparrow, plus a late Eastern phoebe.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 harlequin ducks, an Atlantic puffin, 2 thick-billed murres, 5 dovekies, 55 common murres, 700 razorbills, and 16 Iceland gulls.