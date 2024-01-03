Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A remarkable collection of rare, out-of-range birds has been discovered around the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center in Eastham, including a yellow-throated warbler, a Western kingbird, and a lark sparrow, plus a late Eastern phoebe.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 harlequin ducks, an Atlantic puffin, 2 thick-billed murres, 5 dovekies, 55 common murres, 700 razorbills, and 16 Iceland gulls.
Other sightings around the Cape included a blue-headed vireo in Falmouth; a whimbrel in West Dennis; single great egrets in Dennis and Yarmouth; a house wren, a semipalmated plover and 2 Western willets in Chatham; single dickcissels in two locations in Wellfleet plus 100 tree swallows at Great Island in Wellfleet; and a lesser yellowlegs at High Head in Truro.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.