N.Y. woman indicted in alleged romance scam that stole $300,000 from Mass. woman

There was no attorney listed for Lewis in online court records. An arraignment date in the case has not yet been set, according to the DA’s office.

Nikeisha Lewis, 42, was indicted on charges of larceny over $1,200, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and money laundering, according to a statement Wednesday from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

A New York woman was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on Tuesday on charges that she participated in a scheme to “catfish” a Massachusetts woman who believed she had an online relationship with a CIA agent/businessman and handed over more than $300,000, officials said.

Prosecutors allege that during the coronavirus pandemic, a Plymouth County woman began what she thought was an online romance with “Richard Kobstar,” a phony dating profile for a man purporting to be a CIA agent and the owner of a lucrative diamond mining company.

In fall 2020, someone using the Kobstar account convinced the Plymouth County woman to invest in his company, and she sent large sums in cash, checks, and wire transfers to Lewis, who was described to her as Kobstar’s assistant, according to prosecutors.

Lewis allegedly would then fraudulently deposit the money into her own business account at Wells Fargo Bank and conceal the payments by quickly withdrawing the stolen money at random ATMs, according to the statement.

By December 2021, the Plymouth County woman had begun to suspect she was being scammed, and in March 2022 she went to Plymouth police, who launched an investigation involving the review of thousands of financial records, prosecutors said.

Over the course of 15 months, the victim allegedly sent more than $300,000 to Lewis, who “acted in a joint venture with unknown other individuals to deceive” the Plymouth woman, according to the statement. Lewis allegedly paid utility, mortgage, and credit card bills with the stolen money and used it to buy groceries and pay for travel expenses, prosecutors said.

