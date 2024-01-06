Matthew Slater deserves a place in the Hall of Fame for his special teams play, according to Steve Tasker

And now, with Slater appearing to be on the cusp of retirement, Tasker says the New England special teams captain is an easy choice for Canton.

Tasker carved out a niche as the best special teamer in the business for more than a decade, providing a template for those who want to make an impact but can’t seem to find a home on offense or defense. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Tasker’s contributions over the course of his 14-year career were enough to make him a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

FOXBOROUGH — Regardless of when Matthew Slater retires, Steve Tasker says there should be no doubt as to where the Patriots’ special teams ace ultimately belongs.

“I would say this — I don’t think it’s in the cards for me, but I sure think it is for Matt,” Tasker said. “The hardest thing for Matt is the era in which he plays in. He’s had to work really hard to make an impact on special teams. With the rules changes, it’s hard to make a big play on special teams these days, but Matt is able to do it time and again.

“Big plays on special teams these days usually come from a mistake as opposed to a big effort. Matt is still able to make an impact on special teams because of his effort.”

Slater, who helped New England win three Super Bowls, rose to prominence after a humble start in the NFL. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2008, he was listed as a wide receiver coming out of college, but he found a home on special teams, specifically as a gunner. He grew to become one of the best special teamers in the league over the last decade-plus, with 10 Pro Bowl berths, two first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, and three second-team nods.

Tasker followed a similar path. A ninth-round pick of the Oilers in 1985 out of Northwestern, he started as a wide receiver, but quickly took on the role of gunner when he landed in Buffalo in 1986. More than a decade of peerless special teams play left him with a boatload of accolades, including multiple All-Pro nods.

There are only three full-time special teamers in the Hall of Fame (kickers Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud, and punter Ray Guy). Many, including former Patriots special teams coach Brad Seely, say Slater and Tasker deserve a spot.

“What’s sad is that there’s no one in the Hall of Fame like him,” Seely said of Slater. “There are two guys who should be in the Hall of Fame for special teams, and that’s Matthew and Steve Tasker. They’re just a different category, and someone needs to take the time and show the initiative to put these kinds of guys in the Hall of Fame. Two guys who were tremendous for an extended amount of years at their position.”

“He’s had a tremendous career,” Tasker said of the 38-year-old Slater. “I started watching him when I was working for CBS. I remember hearing about him when I was on the sidelines as a broadcaster for Westwood One. It was great to watch him — he knew exactly what he was doing out there.

“For me, special teams has always been about athleticism, smarts, and want-to. You’ve got to want to, when it comes to special teams, and Matt has that. He’s had a fantastic career, and I’m really happy for him. I’m flattered to be compared to him.”

While Slater has been coy about what awaits him after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Jets, Tasker says that regardless of what happens, it’s been an honor getting a chance to watch Slater compete.

“What a great role,” he said. “He’s had a great career — it’s been fun to see a guy like Matthew do what he did, and get the notoriety he deserves.”

Guy gets rewarded

According to a report from ESPN, Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy has an incentive worth $500,000 for playing 45 percent of the snaps this season; he’s at 45.57 percent heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale.

However, the report says that the team cleared a path for Guy to reach the milestone by removing the incentive from his contract and converted the money into a bonus, guaranteeing that the 33-year-old will reach the initial incentive without worrying about how many snaps he’d play Sunday against New York.

Guy, in his seventh season with the Patriots, has played in 16 games this season and has 36 tackles.

Pettway signs contract

The Patriots signed tight end La’Michael Pettway to a two-year contract to the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old was signed to New England’s practice squad late last month. The 6-foot-1-inch, 230-pounder played the last two seasons for the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, and caught eight passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He’ll likely provide some depth at tight end Sunday with Hunter Henry (knee) out and Pharaoh Brown (ribs) questionable … Defensive back Jalen Mills was hit with a fine of $16,136 for an unnecessary roughness call that happened in the first quarter of last week’s loss to Buffalo.

