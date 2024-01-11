Five myths about dyslexia, debunked

A better understanding of dyslexia among both parents and educators, experts say, is imperative to getting more students the help they need.

Though dyslexia may affect up to 1 in 5 people, misconceptions about the neurological disorder continue to stymie how dyslexic students in Massachusetts and beyond are identified and supported.

Here are five common misconceptions, adapted from the Massachusetts Dyslexia Guidelines.

Myth: Dyslexia is a visual issue

Dyslexia does not affect a child’s visual perceptions. It does not, for example, cause letters to flip or float across the page. Dyslexia, instead, impacts how a child’s brain connects spoken language to written words. Some commonly used interventions, such as “dyslexia fonts” or colored overlays, are not backed by research.

Advertisement

Myth: Children who reverse letters are dyslexic

Despite a prevalent misconception, children who commonly confuse letters, such as “b” and “d,” in their reading and writing are not necessarily dyslexic. This is a common struggle for many preliterate children, with and without reading disabilities. Letter reversals should not be used as a way to diagnose dyslexia.

Myth: Some readers are simply immature

Early elementary teachers often resist referring unskilled readers for special education services, believing they will outgrow their struggles. For example, a teacher may say that your child is a late bloomer, or that they will eventually catch up to their peers. Research does not support this approach. It is especially critical that students between the ages of 6 and 8 receive effective remediation, as intervention becomes less effective the older students get.

Myth: Dyslexia and intelligence are linked

Students with varying degrees of intelligence can have dyslexia. For this reason, commonly used school tests for identifying dyslexia that compare a student’s IQ to their reading skills are now under scrutiny. As they grow, dyslexic students may know less than their peers — not because they can’t learn, but because their inability to decode words has prevented them from gaining new vocabulary and ideas.

Advertisement

Myth: Dyslexia is a medical term and can’t be used in schools

For years, schools have told parents they are unable to identify students with dyslexia because it is a medical diagnosis. This is wrong. Dyslexia is a specific learning disability, and school psychologists and special education teams can determine that a child has dyslexia.

“We are loud and clear on this,” said Deputy Education Commissioner Russell Johnston. “You absolutely can and should identify dyslexia.”

Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.