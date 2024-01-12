New biomedical institute launching in Cambridge to speed drug discovery

A team of high-profile scientists and investors Friday said they are launching a privately funded biomedical institute in Cambridge’s Kendall Square to “shorten the path from insight to therapeutics” by putting drug discovery and company creation under one roof.
The institute, which has been in the planning stages for much of the past year and was the subject of hushed speculation in the biopharma world, will be called Arena BioWorks. It will be led by co-founder Stuart Schreiber, a Harvard scientist who was also one of the founders of the Broad Institute. Schreiber will serve as chief executive of Arena.
Two other co-founders will join Schreiber on an Arena management committee: Steve Pagliuca, the former co-chair of Bain Capital and a Boston Celtics co-owner; and Tom Cahill, founder of venture capital firm Newpath Partners. Pagliuca will be executive chair of Arena, while Cahill will be institute representative.
While it will be located in a neighborhood already chockablock with biomedical research institutes, including the Broad, the Whitehead Institute, the Koch Institute, and the McGovern Institute, the co-founders said Arena Bioworks will have a unique model.
By spawning for-profit companies to capitalize on the research in its labs, “Arena will be able to quickly translate insights into discovery, distinguishing it from traditional models” that make research breakthroughs but leave it to other organizations to commercialize, the institute said in a statement.
Arena will launch with a core scientific team that includes Schreiber and Keith Joung, an innovator in the gene editing field. The institute said it will announce other scientists on its team at a later date.
The new institute also will be fueled by a group of high-profile outside investors that include Michael Dell, Michael Chambers, Jim Breyer, and Elisabeth DeLuca.
