fb-pixelBad tractor trailer crash reported on West Springfield Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer crash in West Springfield causes fuel spill

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated January 17, 2024, 41 minutes ago
Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A tractor-trailer crash in West Springfield caused a “significant diesel fuel spill” on Interstate 91, State Police said.

The crash, which also involved two sedans, occurred on the southbound side of the highway around noon, police said.

Drivers should expect delays.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., State Police said the left lane on the southbound side of the highway had reopened.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today