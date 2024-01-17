Tractor-trailer crash in West Springfield causes fuel spill

A tractor-trailer crash in West Springfield caused a “significant diesel fuel spill” on Interstate 91, State Police said.
The crash, which also involved two sedans, occurred on the southbound side of the highway around noon, police said.
Drivers should expect delays.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.
Troopers are on-scene of a tractor trailer crash involving several additional vehicles, I-91 south in West Springfield. Southbound side closed at Interchange 10B, as is the 10B south exit ramp. There is a significant diesel fuel spill. SB motorists shld expect delays. #MATraffic— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 17, 2024
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., State Police said the left lane on the southbound side of the highway had reopened.
UPDATE-Crash involves a tractor trailer and two sedans. The left lane has reopened, all other southbound lanes remain closed. Response ongoing, investigation underway. #MATraffic https://t.co/PNjb3Y3uAf— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 17, 2024
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.