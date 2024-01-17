Tractor-trailer crash in West Springfield causes fuel spill

The crash, which also involved two sedans, occurred on the southbound side of the highway around noon, police said.

A tractor-trailer crash in West Springfield caused a “significant diesel fuel spill” on Interstate 91, State Police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., State Police said the left lane on the southbound side of the highway had reopened.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

