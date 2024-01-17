Opening statements expected in retrial of man accused of killing Weymouth police officer and 77-year-old woman

On Wednesday, before jurors arrived, the prosecution and defense sparred over whether certain statements Lopes made during his arrest should be admitted as evidence. Lopes’ attorney, Larry Tipton, argued that certain things his client said, including references to the Illuminati, were made while he was undergoing psychosis.

Lopes, 26, was tried in July for the slayings of Sergeant Michael Chesna and Vera Adams, 77. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charges, leading Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly A. Cannone to declare a mistrial .

Opening statements are slated to begin Wednesday morning in the retrial of Emanuel A. Lopes, who is accused of killing a Weymouth police officer and a bystander in 2018.

But Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Tracey Cusick argued that prosecutors had already proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Lopes’ statements were the product of a rational intellect and made voluntarily.

Cusick said Lopes repeated variations of “I’m sorry” while interacting with police, described killing a police officer, and appeared to fear for his life.

”I suggest those are the product of a rational intellect,” Cusick said. Other statements Lopes made, including the use of an anti-Black slur and references to the Illuminati, are a “baseline of what he does when he’s frustrated,” she said.

Cusick was briefly interrupted as Cannone announced jurors had arrived at 9:05 a.m.

Cannone later said from the bench, out of the view of the jury, that Lopes’ statements were voluntary and the product of a rational intellect and therefore may be presented to jurors. She called a brief recess around 9:30 a.m., at which point Lopes was placed back in handcuffs and led from the courtroom.

Lopes is accused of killing Chesna, a 42-year-old father of two, and Adams, a widow, after stealing his girlfriend’s car on July 15, 2018.

Prosecutors allege that Lopes crashed the vehicle into another car outside South Shore Hospital in Weymouth and ran away. When confronted by Chesna, Lopes allegedly threw a rock at him, knocking him unconscious. He took his gun and shot the downed man in the head and chest, prosecutors said.

As he ran away he continued shooting, fatally striking Adams, who was sitting on her porch, in the arm and chest, prosecutors said.

At the trial last year, Lopes’s lawyer did not dispute that his client killed Chesna and Adams but argued that he suffered from paranoia at the time of the slayings and was hearing voices and seeing shadows that were not there. He urged jurors to find Lopes not guilty by reason of insanity.

It’s been more than five years since Lopes was indicted.

The retrial is being held in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. But Cannone ordered jury selection be held in Bristol County, citing widespread publicity about the killings. At the last trial, a jury of Worcester County residents deliberated for two weeks but could not reach a verdict.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.