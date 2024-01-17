Home of the Week: Four-bedroom industrial chic condo is a work of art

Year built 1899/2004

Square feet 4,189

Bedrooms 4

Baths 4 full

Fee $2,070

Pets Allowed

Taxes $31,004 (2023)

For many urban dwellers, a shared elevator is the fastest way to reach their destination in a high-rise condo building.

Not so for this unit. It has a private elevator that opens directly into this two-level condo, which is comparable in size to a suburban mansion. In this former factory building, the high ceilings, white brick and Sheetrock walls, and hardwood flooring seem befitting a high-end gallery. Art collectors need apply.

Our Home of the Week is two levels. Anfuso Imaging

The elevator opens into an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen and the living and dining areas. Silver HVAC ducts snake under burly white beams in keeping with this luxury condo’s industrial chic aesthetic.

The living room — our first stop — centers on a fireplace clad in travertine. The space is bathed in the glow from track lighting and wide windows that pull out and up to open.

The living area offers wide windows and a gas fireplace. Anfuso Imaging

Next up is the dining area, where currently a table made from a slab of quartz offers seating for 12 — more evidence of how large this unit is. A crystal chandelier with dark shades hangs above it, but there’s no need for it when the sun shines, thanks to the line of windows that stretches from the living area into the kitchen.

Hefty white columns separate the dining area and the kitchen, which offers an island with waterfall edges. The island drops down to provide pub seating for four. The space also comes with two refrigerators and two ovens (all stainless steel), as well as shiny smooth-front cabinets to match the island’s white quartz top. The cabinets have bronze handles, and two drum shade pendant lights hang over the island.

The dining room shares an open layout with the kitchen and the living room. Anfuso Imaging

The kitchen boasts a two-tier island with seating for more than a dozen people. Anfuso Imaging

There is so much more left to explore.

On the right, just off the kitchen, a hallway leads to a full bath and a bedroom with a built-in desk, a double-door closet, and a loft.

The shower is enclosed by glass doors. Anfuso Imaging

This bedroom, found in a hallway off the kitchen, comes with a built-in desk and a loft. Anfuso Imaging

Stairs in the center of the open layout head down to the entertainment level. And a hallway near the private elevator goes to a small bedroom; a shower-only bath that boasts tile flooring with radiant heat, a white floating vanity, and the same wide-format gray tile on the floor; and the primary suite.

This secondary bathroom has a floating vanity. Anfuso Imaging

A contemporary chandelier with crystal tubes jutting up and dropping down from its bottom bowl and a pair of long light fixtures (also crystal) that look like icicles hanging on thin ropes hang over the bedroom area. The ceilings are high, and the space has two arched-top windows with top-to-bottom shutters. A wall clad in shiplap holds a large-screen television.

The en-suite bath is a testament to the beauty of marble. It covers the walls and the floor, which has radiant heat. The double floating vanity sits under two light fixtures with glass globes, a soaking tub awaits a day-weary owner, and the walk-in shower (steam if you’d prefer) boasts a glass front, insets, two shower heads, and a bench. A walk-in closet with custom cabinetry and a water closet complete the suite.

The ceilings are high in the primary suite. Anfuso Imaging

The primary suite bath has a soaking tub and a standalone shower. Anfuso Imaging

Back out in the main living spaces, that stairwell to the entertainment area beckons This 1,238-square-foot level — once its own housing unit ― features a glass-enclosed wine cellar, an L-shaped wet bar with an onyx counter, and an office area.

The lower-level bar is next to the wine cellar. Anfuso Imaging

The fourth and final bedroom is set up as a gym.

A full bath with tile radiant-heat flooring, a vanity with a white vessel sink, and a shower with river stone flooring also is on this level.

Parking spaces are available for rent. According to the listing broker, the condo is zoned for live/work space, allowing the owner to have two nonresident employees work from the unit. The building is privately managed.

The monthly fee covers water, sewer, master insurance, elevator and exterior maintenance, landscaping, snow removal, the building’s exercise room, extra storage, refuse removal, and the management fee.

Collin Bray of Century21 Cityside in Boston is the listing agent.

Collin Bray of Century21 Cityside in Boston is the listing agent.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.