Storm to miss most of New England, but we won’t escape a bitterly cold weekend

The heaviest precipitation was moving south of New England Friday morning. This loop ran from 5 to 6 a.m. EST.

The radar loop from Friday morning has precipitation streaming northward as a storm develops out over the ocean. You can see the heaviest is occurring across the Mid-Atlantic region back through the Ohio valley. Most of this will slip south of New England, so I am not expecting much, if any, snow across our area.

The overall weather picture for the Boston area on Friday features a storm system passing to our south during the next 24 hours, followed by the coldest weather of the season. But we’ll see a significant thaw next week.

Friday afternoon around Greater Boston there could be a few flurries or snow showers and it’s not impossible if one of those is long-lasting. Your town might receive a little dusting or even half an inch. Best chance of this is south of the city. It’s also possible you will miss it altogether.

There’s a better chance for that dusting to an inch or two in isolated spots over the Cape and the Islands since they will be closer to the “storm” and there could be some ocean enhancement. Even their snowfall will be minimal.

Snowfall of an inch or two is possible Friday afternoon over Cape Cod and the Islands. WeatherBELL

Snowfall will be limited Friday, with the most accumulation expected south of Boston. Dave Epstein

As is often the case in El Nino winters, the storm track is south of New England. Friday’s storm provides the Mid-Atlantic region with one of its larger systems in a couple of years.

Parts of New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland will see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow and if you are traveling in those locations, it will be slow going on Friday.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will be about 8-12 degrees below average, but actually above average for most of Maine. WeatherBELL

Clouds will likely linger for much of Saturday and temperatures will be cold, staying in the upper teens to maybe near 20 degrees. This is about 10 degrees below average, but nowhere near record cold -- that is below zero.

As skies clear Saturday night, readings will go down into the single digits to teens, certainly one of, if not the coldest, night of the winter so far.

The daily summary for January 20th shows the highest temperature is 60 degrees in 1951 and it has been as cold as 3 below zero in 1946. NOAA Data

Sunshine returns for Sunday and this will help boost temperatures into the upper 20s but still stay below freezing. This is also the longest stretch below freezing this winter. It began around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue through the entire weekend.

By Monday milder air starts to return as temperatures get above the 32-degree mark by late morning and eventually popping out around 37 or 38. This will begin the melting that’s going to continue much of the upcoming week.

By the time we get to the end of the week, I suspect most of the snow, besides the bigger piles, will be gone. February can bring more cold and snow and winter is far from over.