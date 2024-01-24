Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Up to two rufous hummingbirds continued to be seen at Town Cove in Orleans.

Two Western tanagers continued near Scusset Beach reservation and Sandwich Marina, while another continued near Highland Light in Truro.

The Western kingbird, lark sparrow, and yellow-throated warbler continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham along with an Eastern phoebe.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 3 harlequin ducks, a thick-billed murre, 128 razorbills, 5 common murres, 2 dovekies, and 28 Iceland gulls.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 black vultures in Bourne, a Northern shrike in Falmouth, a black-headed gull and a semipalmated plover in Hyannis, 2 killdeer at Barnstable Airport, a snowy egret and a great egret at Barnstable Harbor, 2 American woodcock and 3 rusty blackbirds in West Barnstable, a glaucous gull in West Dennis, a Western willet in Chatham, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, a dickcissel and a sora in a private yard elsewhere in Wellfleet, and 2 tree swallows in Truro.

