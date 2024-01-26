Two-year-old girl from Winthrop dies after being rushed to hospital

A preliminary investigation suggests that the child recently had an illness. Her mother called 911 to report the medical emergency, police said.

Winthrop police and fire responded to a Pleasant Street home at about 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a toddler “in need of immediate emergency medical aid,” according to State Police.

Authorities are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl Friday morning in Winthrop that does not appear to involve foul play or physical trauma, officials said.

The girl was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead just before 11:20 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation and observations found no signs of apparent trauma to the victim and no evidence suggesting foul play,” said a State Police spokesperson in a statement.

Authorities are awaiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the investigation, spearheaded by state and Winthrop officials, will remain open pending that determination. The toddler’s identity was not released on Friday.

At a press conference, Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty lamented what he called a “traumatic and tragic day,” one that is a “toll taker on your emotions and your psyche,” according to video broadcast by WCVB-TV

“The fire department has done a heroic job today, and made decisive decisions under emergency conditions to get this child the medical treatment necessary as soon as possible,” Delehanty said.





