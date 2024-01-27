From a small town in Wales, a scientific sleuth has shaken Dana-Farber — and elevated the issue of research integrity

This is an excerpt of an investigation by STAT, the health and medicine news site that’s a partner to the Globe. For a full version of this story and related coverage, visit STAT.

PONTYPRIDD, Wales — The blog post that has shaken the leadership of Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world’s preeminent cancer research centers, was written some 3,000 miles away, in a bare-walled, sparsely decorated flat, save for a stack of statistics books and a collection of Rubik’s Cubes.

It’s here that Sholto David, an unemployed scientist with a doctorate in cell and molecular biology, spends his time poring over research papers looking for images with clues that they’ve been manipulated in some way to portray misleading findings — perhaps duplicated, spliced or cropped, or partially obscured.