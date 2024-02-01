Margaritaville resort will open in Hyannis this summer, company says

The facility’s design “will seamlessly blend Margaritaville’s casual luxury with the natural aesthetic of Hyannis,” the company said. It will include 272 “island-inspired guestrooms,” an indoor water park, outdoor pool, spa, and restaurants and bars, including LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, the company said.

The Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis, managed by Plymouth-based hospitality management company Linchris, will be rebranded as Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod this summer following a $30 million renovation, Margaritaville Resorts said Tuesday. The brand is inspired by singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died in September at the age of 76.

Parrotheads will soon have a new summer destination on Cape Cod with the opening of New England’s first Margaritaville resort.

“Cape Cod is a place with so much history, charm, and personality — it’s the perfect location for our first New England lodging destination,” Rick Cunningham, senior vice president of development at Margaritaville, said in a statement. “Our resorts bring together thoughtful amenities and tropical design elements that provide guests with reimagined travel experiences and Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod promises the same.”

Visitors who have already made reservations at the Cape Codder will be accommodated at the new resort with no action required, the Cape Codder said on its Facebook page.

The Margaritaville brand includes dozens of restaurants and resorts in the US and beyond. A Margaritaville restaurant opened at Faneuil Hall in Boston last fall.

“We are extremely excited to share this iconic brand with one of the premier vacation destinations in the United States,” Bob Anderson, president of Linchris, said in a statement. “With the property’s opening, we invite visitors to enjoy all the Cape has always had to offer with a twist. Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod will bring an incredible resort experience, a new destination within a destination.”

