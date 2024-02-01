Gee whiz: Ms. G not stepping out this year on Groundhog Day for health reasons, Mass Audubon says

Ms. G, the state’s beloved groundhog whose appearances on Groundhog Day predict the course of the weather heading into spring, will not make an appearance Friday during the cherished annual rite due to a health issue, Mass Audubon said.

Michael O’Connor, a Mass. Audubon spokesperson, said via email that the group is “scaling back the event this year and will not be able to accommodate media tomorrow” at the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.

“Ms. G, our groundhog, is experiencing some hair loss that veterinarians say is due to hormones and is very common in juvenile females,” O’Connor said. “Although she is healthy, we’ve decided not to have her outdoors in the chilly weather and to minimize her contact with the public to avoid additional stress.”