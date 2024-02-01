Gee whiz: Ms. G not stepping out this year on Groundhog Day for health reasons, Mass Audubon says

Ms. G, the state’s beloved groundhog whose appearances on Groundhog Day predict the course of the weather heading into spring, will not make an appearance Friday during the cherished annual rite due to a health issue, Mass Audubon said.
Michael O’Connor, a Mass. Audubon spokesperson, said via email that the group is “scaling back the event this year and will not be able to accommodate media tomorrow” at the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.
“Ms. G, our groundhog, is experiencing some hair loss that veterinarians say is due to hormones and is very common in juvenile females,” O’Connor said. “Although she is healthy, we’ve decided not to have her outdoors in the chilly weather and to minimize her contact with the public to avoid additional stress.”
Advertisement
O’Connor said Mass Audubon “will be using Groundhog Day to celebrate a midpoint of winter and spring, but Ms. G won’t be making her traditional appearance. ... Visitors are still welcome to gather at Drumlin Farm to hike, do arts and crafts, and take part in educational activities.”
The Mass Audubon site has additional information about the day’s offerings, which’ll run from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
“This year, an outdoor prognostication will be replaced with an indoor meet and greet with Ms. G at the Farm Life Center and comments from Metro West’s Regional Director Scott McCue and Senior Naturalist Tia Pinney,” the site says. “Then, enjoy winter activities like meeting resident wildlife, exploring wilderness trails, and family-friendly groundhog crafts. We’ll also discuss how New England wildlife survives the winter and how the changing climate impacts their habitat.”
Ms. G was declared the state’s official groundhog in 2014 by then-Governor Deval Patrick, the site says.
In 2022 she predicted an early spring, opposing Punxsutawney Phil who predicted six more weeks of winter at the 136th annual Groundhog Day celebration, the Globe reported at the time.
Advertisement
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Joanne Rathe Strohmeyer of the Globe Staff contributed. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.