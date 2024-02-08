Petey Gibson on snack preparedness, Greta Gerwig, and his role in ‘Becoming a Man’

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? Oh gosh. A beach in Bali? Wow, two weeks of New England winter has really gotten to me. Otherwise, Greece is on the bucket list, and Germany so I can test my German Duolingo skills.

Actor, writer, comedian, and producer Petey Gibson is still pinching himself over being chosen to play the lead role in “Becoming a Man,” a play at the American Repertory Theatre’s Loeb Drama Center. Based on P. Carl’s memoir of the same name, the play tells the story of the author’s gender affirmation journey and its impact on everything in Carl’s life, including career, family, and friendships. Gibson, 41, who started out in Boston’s comedy and variety scene before moving to Los Angeles and training with the Groundlings comedy troupe and working in film and TV (he currently has a recurring role in “Alert: Missing Persons Unit”), said the way he landed the role was “crazy . . . total kismet timing.” He said that while bird watching in Rhode Island, Carl was approached by someone who thought he was Gibson. “A fellow birder said to him: ‘I didn’t know you were an actor.’ They thought it was me.” Gibson said that Carl’s team reached out to his managers and since working together on the play, they have been mistaken for each other numerous times. “As a transmasc [transmasculine] man playing this other incredible transmasc man and to have 400 folks a night in the [theater] is really a dream come true — especially because I am from here,” said Gibson, who grew up on Cape Cod and moved to Somerville when he was 18. “I used to wait tables at Cambridge Common. It’s an incredible homecoming … and it feels a little surreal.” He called the play, making its world premiere at the ART, “really rich, heart-wrenching, and beautiful storytelling with an absolutely stellar, beautiful cast.” We caught up with Gibson, who lives in Los Angeles, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I was very lucky that my show “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” shot in Montreal for its first season, so I got to spend a good amount of time in that gorgeous city. I covered a lot of cobblestones. I’ll tell you what: A work trip doubling as a walking tour of a new great city? What a way to travel.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? If by “travel agent” you mean my boyfriend, then that one. I’m not a great planner, but they actually love to do it. There are those who plan and those who take pictures when we get to where we’re going. Give me that camera, baby.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? Absolutely. Unplug me. Take my phone and bury it in a field of flowers. Let it become one with nature, communing with the birds and sky and earth. We are free now. Um, unless I get a great email. Then hang on one second … I just need to take this.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Is a vacation ever bad? Can I give you one of my bests? I got to see “Les Mis” at the Queen’s Theatre [renamed The Sondheim Theatre in 2019] in [London’s] West End and then walk back to the hotel in a warm drizzling rain afterward. I remember the smell of the air, my heart broken and repaired a hundred times over the course of the show. I felt so alive. It was the last night of my first real big money-spending trip, and am so happy I let my bones absorb that feeling. What a gift.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Well to be honest, I wish I vacationed more, and am manifesting a life where I get to do all three. What a luxury. Give me three weeks in Europe with nothing on the docket but sampling chocolate and seeing beautiful old things. Give me Machu Picchu by way of alpaca. Give me the British countryside to pretend I am at the center of a small village murder mystery. I’m ready!

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I am making my way through Barbra Streisand’s audiobook and seeing as it is 48 hours long … probably that still. It’s so good.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Oh jeez, big question. You know what, let me take Greta Gerwig anywhere she wants to go, just so I can pitch her at opportune moments to play Mr. Tumnus in her upcoming “Narnia” project. Mr. Tumnus is a transmasc icon. Does she want to go to Paris? Fiji? Ithaca? Done. Greta, call me. Your brain is gorgeous.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Well, if the traveler were me, the gift of planning is everything. My now boyfriend planned a second date in Vegas and took me to [a] Meow Wolf [exhibit], “Thunder From Down Under,” and found a place that served gluten-free waffles. ... It was a move. Ladies, if he’s not taking you to Vegas on the second date, leave him!

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? You know those Chex Mix Muddy Buddies snacks? Man, those are insane. Grab a bag of those and 500 napkins and you’ve got yourself a good time.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I got this mug on my trip to the UK that is not necessarily cool, but when I tell you it is the perfect weight, with just the right green accent color … I love it and it makes me think of being there again. So, cool to me.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Google Maps, for dreaming.

What has travel taught you? You know, I’m loosening up in my 40s — or I’m trying, OK? — and I think travel has given me some confidence toward attempting to be more chill. Like, things are not always going to be what you planned for, but you’re on vacation. You’re free no matter what you do. So have a great time.

What is your best travel tip? Go food shopping right when you get to where you’re going. You will make decisions and get along much better with your travel companions if everyone has their favorite li’l snackie at the ready.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.