Lawyers for student barred from wearing shirt to school that said ‘there are only two genders’ to argue before Boston appeals court

The alliance and the Massachusetts Family Institute, a conservative advocacy group, filed suit in May in US District Court in Boston against the town and school officials for prohibiting Morrison, then a seventh grader, from wearing the T-shirt.

Attorneys from the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, will argue on behalf of the student, Liam Morrison, during a hearing before the US First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, according to the group.

Lawyers for a middle school student in Middleborough who was barred from wearing a shirt to class that said “There are only two genders” will argue his case before a federal appeals court in Boston on Thursday, contending that administrators violated his free speech rights.

In a May affidavit, Middleborough schools superintendent Carolyn J. Lyons said she learned in March about the shirt issue and that she had later corresponded with Morrison’s father about it by email.

“The dress code does clearly articulate the expectation that the dress code will be governed by health, safety, and appropriateness,” Lyons wrote to Morrison’s father, according to court papers. “That appropriateness comes at the discretion of the building administration. The content of [redacted] shirt targeted students of a protected class; namely in the area of gender identity. While I cannot share the numbers of names of students and staff that complained about this shirt, I can assure you that there were several students and several staff who did.”

But John Bursch, senior counsel and vice president of appellate advocacy for the Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal advocacy group that works to protect religious liberty, said in October that students don’t forfeit their free speech rights when they enter a school building.

“This case isn’t about a T-shirt; it’s about a public school telling a middle-schooler that he isn’t allowed to express a view that differs from their own,” Bursch said. “Public school officials can’t force Liam to remove a shirt that states his position when the school lets other students wear clothing that speaks on the same issue but from a different viewpoint. As the numerous advocacy organizations that rallied in support of Liam affirm, the First Amendment applies to all Americans, and we urge the court to rule in favor of all speech, not just some.”

On Thursday, the group said that the student wore the shirt “to peacefully share his belief, informed by his scientific understanding of biology—that there are only two sexes, male and female—and that a person’s gender—their status as a boy or girl, woman or man—is inextricably tied to biological sex.”

The school’s principal and a school counselor pulled the student out of class and ordered him to remove hs shirt, according to the group.

“After he politely declined, school officials said that he must remove the shirt to return to class. As a result, the student left school and missed the rest of his classes that day,” the group said.

In June, US District Court Judge Indira Talwani in June sided with school officials in a preliminary ruling.

“Plaintiff has not established a likelihood of success on the merits where he is unable to counter Defendants’ showing that enforcement of the Dress Code was undertaken to protect the invasion of the rights of other students to a safe and secure educational environment,” Talwani wrote.

School administrators “were well within their discretion to conclude that the statement ‘THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS’ may communicate that only two gender identities — male and female — are valid, and any others are invalid or nonexistent, and to conclude that students who identify differently, whether they do so openly or not, have a right to attend school without being confronted by messages attacking their identities,” she wrote.

Lawyers for Morrison filed their appeal in August.

