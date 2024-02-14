First look: Revolution debut new ‘Boston Tea Party’ kits

The “Boston Tea Party” kits, revealed Wednesday, will serve as the team’s primary uniforms for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 MLS seasons .

The New England Revolution will sport some new threads this season, inspired by Boston’s rebellious history.

The Revolution’s new Boston Tea Party uniforms commemorate the recent 250th anniversary of its namesake event in December 1773, “one of earliest and most epic acts of positive defiance in the country’s history,” the team announced.

The team said each detail in the kit was intentional. The navy jerseys with red shoulders are reminiscent of the Revs’ retro uniforms. An “R” crest on the tag on the lower left front of the jersey was inspired by the East India Trading Company lettering, a reference to the tea crates dumped into Boston Harbor in 1773.

The Boston Tea Party jerseys are now on sale to fans in the Gillette Stadium Pro Shop and MLSstore.com.

New England will play its first match in the new uniforms on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in a preseason friendly against the Philadelphia Union. Fans can stream the game live on PhiladelphiaUnion.com.