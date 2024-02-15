Rope removed from right whale found washed up on Martha’s Vineyard may be from Maine pot buoy line, officials say

In a previous statement, NOAA Fisheries said the necropsy, which was completed on Feb. 1 “confirmed a chronic entanglement, with rope deeply embedded in the tail, and thin body condition,” the agency said.

“Based upon our analysis of the gear, including the purple markings on the rope recovered from North Atlantic right whale #5120, NOAA Fisheries has concluded that the rope is consistent with the rope used in Maine state water trap/pot buoy lines,” NOAA Fisheries said in a statement Wednesday.

A rope consistent with Maine water traps and buoy lines was removed after being “embedded in” a juvenile North Atlantic right whale that washed up on Martha’s Vineyard on Jan. 28 , federal officials said Wednesday.

The statement on Wednesday said the “full necropsy results are still pending,” and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement’s investigation into the death of the whale “remains open.”

The endangered female whale was found near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on the Vineyard, officials said. NOAA Fisheries worked with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other partners to recover the carcass and conduct a necropsy.

“Endangered North Atlantic right whales are approaching extinction,” NOAA officials said in the statement. “The primary causes of the UME are entanglements in fishing gear and vessel strikes in both U.S. and Canadian waters, which are long-standing threats to the recovery of the species.”

Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, said more protections are needed to ensure their survival.

“This has been a tragic month for North Atlantic right whales, beginning with news of a calf seriously injured by a boat propeller and now the death of a juvenile female,” Hamilton said in a statement. “The time to implement bold protections to protect this critically endangered species from human-caused impacts is now if we are to avoid extinction.”

The public is urged to report any sightings of injured or stranded whales (dead or alive) and maintain a 150-foot distance from them. The Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline can be reached at 866-755-6622 and the Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.