2-alarm fire in Roxbury displaces 7, firefighter injured

Firefighters responded to the scene of 14 Dorr St. around 6 p.m. in response to reports of a fire, according to the Boston Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire” on the back porches of the second and third floors. A second alarm was quickly struck, the department said.

A Boston firefighter was injured and seven residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out on in a three-decker in Roxbury on Friday night , officials said.

Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Roxbury that displaced seven people Friday night.

Officials said the fire spread to the attic and caused “major damage” to the back porches, bedrooms, and kitchens on the second and third floors.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries,” according to the department. There was no update on the firefighters’ condition late Friday night.

Crews returned to the home around 9 p.m. after learning a hotspot had flared up, a spokesperson for the department said The hotspot was extinguished and firefighters left the area shortly after 9:30 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the spokesperson said.

Officials said the back porches on the second and third floors of the apartment building sustained "major damage." BOSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT/X









