One person dead, two injured in three-alarm house fire in Sudbury

One person died and two others were injured as firefighters battled a house fire in Sudbury on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The three-alarm fire on Goodman’s Hill Road was first reported at approximately 5:15 a.m., according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services.

There was one adult fatality, and one occupant and one police officer were taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, Wark said.