Home of the Week: For $760k, a new two-bedroom East Boston condo with a marble bath

Year built 2024

Square feet 944

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Pet Policy Two per unit; “aggressive” breeds not permitted

Parking $75.58 a month for units that include a parking space

Fee $519.80 a month

Taxes $6,225 (estimated 2024, without residential exemption)

An exhaustive plan for East Boston’s future by the Boston Planning & Development Agency includes this nugget: From 2000 to 2017, the neighborhood’s population increased 21 percent to nearly 547,000 people.

Joining the neighborhood is Mira, a 64-unit, six-floor condo development located near Central Square and 0.6 miles from Maverick Station on the Blue Line. Our Home of the Week is a two-bedroom unit on the third floor with a private balcony.

Advertisement

The door opens in the middle of the unit and presents a 23-foot-wide open floor plan offering areas dedicated to the kitchen, living, and dining spaces. Just inside and on the right is a coat closet, as well as a laundry closet with a stacked, full-size washer and dryer. The flooring in the unit — except in the bathrooms — is an engineered oak.

The kitchen features a quartz-topped island with waterfall edges, smokestack gray cabinetry, a sink, and room to seat three kibitzers. The Bosch appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The Metropolitan Cabinets are white, and the builder used quartz slabs for the backsplash.

The kitchen is adjacent to a dining area designed to accommodate a table for six. The dining area boasts a door to a 50-square-foot private balcony with views of Boston Harbor and downtown.

(Model home pictured) The dining and living areas share an open layout with the kitchen. Drone Home Media

The unit’s main bath sits directly across from the door to the balcony. It offers a single vanity with a Silestone countertop, walls of white subway tile, and a shower/bath combination behind a curtain. The flooring is bianco dolomite stone in a chevron pattern.

Advertisement

(Model home pictured) The guest bath features bianco dolomite stone in a chevron pattern. Drone Home Media

The unit’s two bedrooms are arranged in a way that maximizes privacy: They sit at opposite ends of the unit. The second bedroom is 92 square feet and comes with a walk-in closet and two windows paired by white framing.

(Model home pictured) The guest bedroom is on the opposite side of the unit from the primary suite. Drone Home Media

The primary suite is 127 square feet, but that does not include the walk-in closet with custom shelving. The bedroom has a pair of windows tied together with that thick white framing. The suite’s 65-square-foot bath offers a single vanity topped with Silestone and a shower behind a glass door. The walls, backsplash, and flooring are Carrara marble.

(Model home pictured) The primary suite is 127 square feet and offers a walk-in closet. Drone Home Media

(Model home pictured) A double vanity lines one wall of the marble primary suite bath in the model home. Our Home of the Week has a single vanity. Drone Home Media

Building amenities include a pet wash, community room, fitness center, bike storage, roof deck (some units can purchase a private one), garage parking (some units), EV charging stations, a private meeting room, and a small art gallery.

At Mira, one-bedroom units start at $619,000, one-bedroom-plus condos begin at $635,900, two-bedrooms are from $689,000, and three-bedrooms begin at $869,900 now, according to the listing agents. The units do not have to be owner-occupied, but there is a ban on listing them on Airbnb and other short-term leases, they said.

The monthly fee covers water, sewer, masters insurance, maintenance of the structure and grounds, snow and trash removal, and the reserve fund.

Matthew Giangregorio and Karla Castellanos of Charlesgate Realty Group are the on-site agents.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds or gut-renovations and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.