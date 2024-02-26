Polar Seltzer announced six new flavors. Now, the search is on to find and taste them all.

“Ever tasted something you know you’re never going to experience any place else?” the Worcester-based company asked on their website . “We have. We loved those moments so much that we created our own flavor trail. Welcome to Polar Seltzer Expedition: Flavor.”

Polar Seltzer announced six new flavors earlier this month, and customers can follow the “flavor trail” in search of them and document their findings through an interactive website .

Attention seltzerheads. “Expedition: flavor” has begun — go forth and find.

Among the six new flavors, Cranberry Raspberry is said to “evoke” memories of summers in New England, while Island Blueberry, has a “local sunny flavor combination” to counter “dark cold” northeast winters.

Advertisement

The other flavors are Clementine Bramble, a “dark rich flavor of blackberry” balanced with “lush clementine;” Nectarine Lemon, a “creative, friendly, and oh, so refreshing” taste inspired by sparkling spritzers from “the Midwest;” Blood Orange Punch, a balance of “the familiarity and sweetness of cherry punch;” and Apple Pom Bomb, which combines “the beautiful simplicity of local apples” with “the fashionable elegance of pomegranate.”

“Each regional recipe is a memory of a certain place, a special drink, or the local vibe,” the company said.

The new flavors add to a collection of 20 core flavors, five SeltzerJR flavors, and five limited edition flavors from the 2023 Winter Collection, according to the company’s website.

So far, about 81 locations in Massachusetts including 21 in Boston have been marked on the “flavor trail” map, according to the website.

If customers find one of the flavors at a new location, they can upload it to the map and earn an “Exclusive! t-shirt,” the company said.

“Locate them. Tag them. Share them. Win them. Sip them,” the company said.

Retail partners in Massachusetts for the new flavors include Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Big Y, and Shaw’s Grocery, but according to the map some flavors have also been found at Star Market.

Advertisement

Island Blueberry, for example, was spotted three times at a Star Market in Newton.

As of early Monday, Blood Orange Punch and Nectarine Lemon have yet to be found in Massachusetts, according to the map.

The map allows customers to look at specific locations. Stop & Shop locations in Revere and Dorchester featured Clementine Bramble, and Somerville has been stocking Island Blueberry, Cranberry Raspberry, and Clementine Bramble.

Island Blueberry was also photographed in Brighton and near Fenway Park where one user said the flavor “warms my cold New England heart.”

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.