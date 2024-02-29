Wildfire is torching the Texas Panhandle. Here are dramatic videos and photos of the destruction.

Fleeing drivers caught in raging firestorms. Horses frantically galloping down highways. Homes and cars reduced to rubble and piles of ash. Flames and smoke stretching for miles.

The wildfire has cut a swath of devastation across the Texas Panhandle in recent days, becoming the largest blaze in state history, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, snow fell over the blackened and smoldering ground, offering firefighters a small window to calm the fire. But it continues to pose a major threat as it leaves a trail of destruction in its path.