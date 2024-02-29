Wildfire is torching the Texas Panhandle. Here are dramatic videos and photos of the destruction.

Fleeing drivers caught in raging firestorms. Horses frantically galloping down highways. Homes and cars reduced to rubble and piles of ash. Flames and smoke stretching for miles.
The wildfire has cut a swath of devastation across the Texas Panhandle in recent days, becoming the largest blaze in state history, according to the Associated Press.
On Thursday, snow fell over the blackened and smoldering ground, offering firefighters a small window to calm the fire. But it continues to pose a major threat as it leaves a trail of destruction in its path.
Here are images of the damage.
Advertisement
The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now the second largest in Texas state history at over 850,000 acres. That’s just 57,000 acres short of being the largest wildfire ever in Texas.— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 29, 2024
Stay tuned.pic.twitter.com/WDy65dk6hi
NEW VIDEO: INSANE #wildfire footage from #Canadian #Texas yesterday as a driver was caught in the firestorm and had to drive through the intense flames. Also aftermath caught from our drone operator @MichaelBeardWX of the charred homes and structures in the area. Licensing… pic.twitter.com/Kk8eKvvCJF— Live Storms Media (@LiveStormsMedia) February 28, 2024
Footage uploaded to social media shows flames still burning and structures completely destroyed by a wildfire in the Texas Panhandle. The explosive wildfires fueled by fast-moving winds prompted a disaster declaration for 60 counties in the state. https://t.co/oX8xlu1iFL pic.twitter.com/nSBjFV5M6j— ABC News (@ABC) February 29, 2024
Here is an idea on how Fritch, TX looks today after a devastating wildfire pushed through town. Upwards of 100 homes have burned and possibly more. Absolutely heartbreaking to look at. #txwx #texas #wildfire pic.twitter.com/pGYx650tCF— Blake Brown (@BlakeBrownWx) February 28, 2024
Motorists and even horses were seen evacuating the Texas Panhandle as out-of-control wildfires raged, scorching more than 300,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/xiI5y2gVaU— AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 28, 2024
A massive wildfire in the Texas Panhandle area leaves a trail of destruction after ravaging 850,000 acres of land— RT (@RT_com) February 29, 2024
Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/4vo0fYlN6D pic.twitter.com/KHnbJIdjW4
A series of raging wildfires sweeping across the Texas Panhandle have caused a state of disaster in 60 counties and led to forced evacuations in a number of U.S. townshttps://t.co/tnvZiufnmS pic.twitter.com/VQ9MVI7y1c— TIME (@TIME) February 28, 2024
The big green Dino survived the wildfires that surrounded Canadian, Texas yesterday!— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) February 28, 2024
A lot of burn scars left behind around the area though - unfortunately homes and business were damaged!
LSC Viewer: Bailee Bene’ Barnes pic.twitter.com/NuBRtjfvBR
Overnight drone footage from the #SmokehouseCreekFire in the Texas Panhandle shows why this is the second largest wildfire in the state's history. An area of about 500,000 acres has burned, that's larger than Houston. pic.twitter.com/WP2vRRuRKU— Larry Rodriguez 📹⛈️ (@larrydtv) February 28, 2024
Wildfires continue to impact portions of the Texas panhandle. Here's a look at the devastating aftermath from Fritch, Texas which is located around 40 miles north of Amarillo, TX. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/JMezEPNBHu— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 29, 2024
Apocalyptic orange glow in the Texas Panhandle skies due to the Smokehouse Creek Fire- now the 2nd largest wildfire in Texas history, having burned over 850,000 acres so far. #txwx @SevereStudios pic.twitter.com/zsmgrR3Uw3— Sierra Lindsey (@Sierra_Lindsey3) February 28, 2024
Flying over the Texas panhandle right now. Looks apocalyptic down there #TXFire #wildfire pic.twitter.com/HbgKiODu3a— Patrick Ryan (@pmcelligott) February 28, 2024
In Canadian, Texas where a neighbor tells us he turned on his sprinklers last minute before evacuating his home. His next door neighbors though, a family of 7, lost everything — including their 5 pets. #TXfire #panhandlefires pic.twitter.com/2ui5vXyL4O— Monica Madden (blue check) (@themonicamadden) February 28, 2024
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.