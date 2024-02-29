fb-pixelTexas Panhandle wildfire: See dramatic videos and photos Skip to main content

Wildfire is torching the Texas Panhandle. Here are dramatic videos and photos of the destruction.

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated February 29, 2024, 2 hours ago
Damage is seen to a home burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Fleeing drivers caught in raging firestorms. Horses frantically galloping down highways. Homes and cars reduced to rubble and piles of ash. Flames and smoke stretching for miles.

The wildfire has cut a swath of devastation across the Texas Panhandle in recent days, becoming the largest blaze in state history, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, snow fell over the blackened and smoldering ground, offering firefighters a small window to calm the fire. But it continues to pose a major threat as it leaves a trail of destruction in its path.

Here are images of the damage.

Firefighters worked through the rubble of burned homes from the Smokehouse Creek fire in Stinnett, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Ty O'Neil/Associated Press
A charred vehicle sat on the driveway of a home destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Stinnett, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
A wildfire burned in Miami, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. DESIREE RIOS/NYT
Snow covered a calf killed and burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Fritch, Texas.Julio Cortez/Associated Press
In this handout photo provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service, smoke billowed over a road during the Smokehouse Creek fire on Feb. 27, 2024.Handout/Photographer: Texas A&M Forest S
Charred vehicles after a property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, in Canadian, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. DESIREE RIOS/NYT
Charred tree trunks smoldered after the Smokehouse Creek Fire burned through the area Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.David Erickson/Associated Press
Only portions of the brick walls of Sheriff Brent Clapp’s house in Canadian, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2024, remained standing amid a pile of charred debris and white ash after the Smokehouse Creek Fire. DESIREE RIOS/NYT
A fallen tree sat in a burnt pasture from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. David Erickson/Associated Press
Homes destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire were seen Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.David Erickson/Associated Press
Charred tree trunks after wildfire went through a park burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. David Erickson/Associated Press
Properties are seen after they were burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.Julio Cortez/Associated Press
A helicopter carried a bucket as it flew over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
The charred remains of a home burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire were seen Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Utility workers labored on a downed power line near a property burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Charred vehicles sat at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Damage was seen to a home burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
In this handout photo provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service, a fire crossed a road in the Smokehouse Creek fire on the evening of Feb. 27, 2024, in the Texas panhandle.Handout/Getty
Cattle, bottom left, gathered in a field as smoke billowed near an area burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press
A residence was destroyed from a wildfire in Canadian, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.David Erickson/Associated Press
This image taken from Greenville Fire-Rescue's Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, shows a fire truck near an active fire in the Texas Panhandle. Uncredited/Associated Press
This image taken from Greenville Fire-Rescue's Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, shows a fire in the Texas Panhandle. Uncredited/Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Flower Mound, Texas, Fire Department, Flower Mound firefighters responded to a fire in the Texas Panhandle, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Uncredited/Associated Press


