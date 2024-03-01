On Leap Day, couples leaned into novelty at micro wedding venue Dearly Studio

After a kiss and embrace, Martin took two Polaroid photographs of the couple — because “someone always blinks,” she said — and handed them a red marker to sign the door frame with. Her husband, Blair Rutherford, popped champagne and poured each attendee a glass.

The Ashland couple faced each other, in front of a dozen of their closest friends and family members, while Jusmine Martin, the officiant of the ceremony and founder of the micro wedding venue they were standing in, pronounced them husband and wife.

On Feb. 29, Sabrina Nasios and Marty Callahan were married in four minutes and 13 seconds.

Advertisement

The Callahans were the first of four couples to be married at Dearly Studio on Leap Day, according to Martin, who opened the small event space last June. Located above Rebel Rebel wine bar in Somerville’s Bow Market, the chapel experienced its busiest month in February, with 12 weddings.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

“People have accepted us so wholeheartedly, which has been really great,” Martin said. “We’re finding our footing and really trying to figure out if these short-term leases at Bow Market are something we can really sink our teeth into, or if it’s something fun that we [can try] for a year, and we’re really happy to get to be continuing here, because there is a demand for it.”

Sabrina and Marty met at a business networking meeting 11 years prior, began dating in 2015, and were engaged by the end of 2022. Before they found Dearly, they were committed to a destination wedding in New Hampshire, but the novelty of the quadrennial date convinced the Callahans to change course.

“Marty’s the love of my life,” Sabrina said in an interview a few days ahead of the wedding. “He’s who I was meant to be with. I’m just forever grateful that I have him.”

Advertisement

Sabrina Nasios and Marty Callahan got married on Leap Day at Dearly Studio in Bow Market. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Three of the four couples, including Sabrina and Marty, opted for the venue’s $300 “Quickie” package, which includes a half-hour ceremony in the chapel, an officiant, legal document filing, up to four guests, a framed Polaroid photo, and, as a Leap Day exclusive, champagne.

The third couple of the day, Caitlin Bresnahan and Dan Bravo, opted for the venue’s “Love on Top” package — the space’s two-hour affair that includes everything in the “Quickie” package plus two bottles of champagne, up to 10 guests, a wedding favor for each, a floral add-on, and full use of the bar.

They were wed with their two Shiba Inus, Kira and Austin, by their sides and 13 of their friends and family members watching. A cake, frosted with pink and white flowers, sat on the bar next to champagne toasts, as Martin acted as a self-described “omniscient narrator” to marry the couple.

Caitlin and Dan, of Melrose, met online at the beginning of 2023, instantly connected, and were engaged by the end of the year. They thought Leap Day would be a “fun, lighthearted way” to celebrate “finding the right match,” Caitlin told the Globe prior to the wedding.

Dan Bravo and Caitlin Bresnahan’s wedding cake for their ceremony and reception at Dearly Studio in Bow Market. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The couple opted to use Carlie Febo, a freelance photographer who can be added to any wedding with an additional charge. Febo, who is Bow Market’s social media manager, is one of the six “preferred vendors” attached to Dearly. Others, including Filomena Demarco Jewelry, Rococo Floral, Maca, and Buenas, are attached to the Somerville Market, and services from each can also be added on for a fee.

Advertisement

Emily Lyons and Evan Kielmeyer of the North End were the final wedding of the day. They came alone and were married on the stage altar in the studio in front of Martin, Rutherford, and the Globe. They enjoyed a champagne toast, fulfilled the Dearly traditions, and left to enjoy a cinnamon cake with vanilla buttercream frosting for two. They don’t plan to tell anyone about the wedding until they have to.

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for the taxes, nobody would have known about this,” Kielmeyer said in an interview before their wedding. “We probably would have revealed it 10 years from now.”

“There’s no one right way to have a wedding and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise is silly,” Martin said at the conclusion of the evening. “Dearly isn’t for everyone. But if it is your vibe, I try to make it really special for folks.”

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.